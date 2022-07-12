VW factory is almost ready for Polo Track, successor to Gol

THE Volkswagen is in the final stretch of modernization of the Taubaté plant, in the interior of São Paulo, to receive the MQB modular platform. According to manager Vilque Rojas, “the adaptation works are accelerated and more than 90% has already been executed”. There, the polo trackhatch that will replace the champion Gol in 2023. But it’s not just. In the statement, VW says the model will be the first of a new “family of entry-level compacts”.

The new hatch will be a simplified version of the current Polo, which will have restyling soon. However, the Polo Track will have stiffer and more impact-resistant plates, as well as electronic devices such as stability control (ESC). This is one of the items that will force Gol’s retirement in 2023. After all, from 2024, the system – which goes by the acronym ESP, for Electronic Stability Program – will be mandatory in all new cars.

With the most stringent emission limits for the Proconve L7 since January, the Polo Track will use the 1.0 turbo engine that equipped the Up! IST. That is, it will be the version with 105 hp of power and torque of 16.8 mkgf with ethanol. This 1.0 turbo should have a manual and automatic transmission option. In addition, the hatch will have the current 1.0 3-cylinder naturally aspirated with 84 hp and 10.4 mkgf of torque. It will only be connected to a five-speed manual gearbox.

New Voyage and Sloop is coming

The Polo Track will inaugurate a new family of national cars from VW. Currently, the three popular ones – Gol, Voyage and Saveiro – are the only ones of the German brand in Latin America still made on the PQ24 base. That is, with the adoption of the MQB platform, Volkswagen will reduce costs, since all its cars will be built on the same architecture. In addition, new safety requirements will be addressed.

For now, there is no premiere date for the new generations of Voyage and Saveiro. However, the sedan should be the second to gain production in Taubaté, a few months after the Polo Track. And the pickup will come in 2024 with a flex hybrid set, as we have told you here on Car Journal. VW plans to hybridize its entire national range from 2025, with a view to the L8 phase of the Proconve, which will then require levels of emissions and consumption that are currently unattainable in current models.

It is not yet for 2023, but Volkswagen is working on creating a flexible hybrid system in Brazil. And so, it is expected that the future national compacts will have the most ecological mechanics. But this should only happen from 2024 or 2025, when the automaker will start an offensive in this segment, with local technology.

Part of the R$ 7 billion investment will be allocated precisely to the flex hybrid project. Volkswagen develops an electrified option based on the use of ethanol, which is a renewable fuel. In this way, the system will be even more ecological, since it has a sustainable cycle, with the reabsorption of gases from cars by the sugarcane plantations.

New Goal in 2024

Despite his imminent farewell, the Volkswagen Gol will come back. But not like the hatch that has been made in Brazil since 1980. As we said, the German brand is developing a new SUV-style Gol. Thus, the compact will no longer occupy the position of entry car of the brand, and will become the most affordable SUV of the automaker in the country.

According to an investigation by journalist Marlos Ney Vidal, from the website Secret Autosthe new Gol internally meets the code “VW 246” and is scheduled to be launched in January 2024. Thus, it will hit stores shortly after the retirement of the current generation, which will be in 2023, but only with a 1.0 flex engine, to meet emission limits.

Although an electric version is not foreseen, the new Gol should have a look inspired by the models of electric car id family. in particular the hatch ID.3, the first model powered by Volkswagen batteries, which debuts soon in Brazil. Thus, we can expect a Gol with a modern and robust line, such as the new Citroen C3.

