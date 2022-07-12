VW Gol and Fiat Uno lead the used car market

VW Gol was the leader of used cars in June (Photo: Pixabay)

Just as it happened in 0 km segment, the VW Gol hatchback was the best-selling used passenger car in the last month. According to the data, the vehicle sold 63,900 units, which leaves the German automaker’s car with a large advantage over the second-placed Fiat Uno, which sold just over 37,000 units.

According to data from Fenabrave, the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution, during the month of June, 843.7 thousand used car units were sold, including automobiles and light commercial vehicles.

The data is lower in comparison with the largest in 2022, where 849,633 units were traded, down 0.70%. In comparison with the month of June 2021, the result is a decrease of 15.05% lower.

The accumulated for the year also closed the first half of the year down. Between the months of January and June 2022, Fenabrave, based on data from Renavam, states that 4,372,173 were sold. A drop of almost 20% (19.80%), compared to the same period in 2021.

Volkswagen’s Hatch is the leader among the best sellers

Also according to Fenabrave, the most sold car among those used in the last month was the VW Gol. During the period, the vehicle was responsible for selling 63,979 units, a very large advantage compared to the second-placed Fiat Uno, which sold 37,083 units.

Also represented in third place, the Italian automaker sold a further 36,971 units through the Palio. The Strada, a medium-sized pickup truck that among 0 km is the best-selling light commercial vehicle in the country, is in fourth position, after selling 25,355 units. The fifth place goes to Chevrolet Celta, which ended the last month with 22,049 used cars sold.

Chevrolet Onix is ​​also well positioned, in sixth place, with just over 22,000 units, right after Volkswagen Fox, which sold 19,000 vehicles in the last month.

Finally, to finish off the 10 best-selling cars in June 2022, the Ford Ka came in eighth place with 17,884, the Chevrolet Corsa with 18,586 and the Ford Fiesta with 17,046 units.

Best selling cars in June 2022

1 VW Gol – 63,979

2 Fiat Uno – 37,083

3 Fiat Palio – 36,971

4 Fiat Strada – 25,355

5 Chevrolet Celta – 22,049

6 Chevrolet Onix – 22,025

7 Volkswagen Fox – 19,031

8 Ford Ka – 17,884

9 Chevrolet Corsa – 18,586

10 Ford Fiesta – 17,046

