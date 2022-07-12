“We are taking advantage of the stock market liquidation to buy”, says IP manager; see 3 outstanding actions – Money Times

The most recent stock market crash took the Ibovespa to the lowest multiples since the 2008 financial crisis. The index trades at about 6.1 times estimated earnings, well below the 10-year historical average of 11.6 times. And managers have already realized that.

On the second episode of the podcast Market Merkesmade by Thiago Salomão and Renato Santiago in partnership with the empiricus (controller of Money Times), the managers of the IP CapitalGabriel Raoni and Bruno Barreto, say they are increasing their position in Brazilian stocks because of the attractive price.

“the bottom IP Participation last year it was three-quarters with equity investments out there. Now, we’re two-thirds here. Gradually, we are taking advantage of the settlement system that is taking place in the Brazilian market”, says Raoni.

However, he points out that Brazil is a “treacherous” country.

“To invest here, you need meat. Brasília is always getting in the way, it is cyclical. We haven’t grown per capita income for 10 years and companies find it difficult to expand. It always demanded more return and that moment is coming”, he adds.

selectivity

But it cannot be just any company, says the manager. IP bets on the strategy of value investingor value investments.

Among the manager’s principles is investing in companies managed by honest and competent entrepreneurs, with indebtedness under control and negotiated at an adequate price.

“You have to be very selective. There are few businesses in Brazil with long-term structural growth in a competitive environment”, explains Raoni.

He points out that if we consider the 500 companies listed in Brazil, only 20 names have growth opportunities at attractive prices.

“And out of those 20 names, these stocks have always been heavily covered and priced. And what is happening now is that even good companies are negotiating very attractive valuations”, he adds.

Outstanding actions

Among the roles, managers highlight the health sector, more specifically D’or Network (RDOR3) and hapvida (HAPV3).

“We are buying low. We like the healthcare sector, it is an indispensable service. These companies have gotten stronger during the pandemic,” says Raoni.

In the year, the papers of D’or Network accumulate a 30% drop and a 50% fall in relation to the IPOcarried out in 2020. Hapvida drops 34%.

He remembers that his health went through disarray because of the Covid-19which interrupted elective surgeries and increased the loss ratio of the plans.

The manager compares the current moment of the sector to Provisional Measure 579, edited in 2012 by the then president Dilma Rosseffand that messed up the electrical system.

“This period was the best time to buy well-managed electrical companies. The health sector has been through a mess of results because of the pandemic. we are in one bear marketpeople are getting more impatient”, he argues.

The manager also states that companies have growing competitive advantage.

“These two companies made important mergers. With that, they tend to solve part of the problem. Health plans are increasingly affordable, so pass on lower prices to customers. They are long-term winners.”

Back to Itau

Raoni says that after liquidating a position in Itau (ITUB4) in 2018, IP funds returned to buy company shares.

“Valuations are very low. The phenomenal result of Itau in 20 years it is due to the ability of the investor bank to raise its capital at a ROE (return on equity) of 20%, to become stronger in crises, to reinvest the profit. Itaú allocates capital very well, pulls the rabbit out of a hat in adversity”, he points out.

Barreto also says that the bank has challenges ahead, such as the flood of fintechs that appeared on the market, but, in his view, the bank has been facing them head on.

“And some of them won’t make it. Basically, the market, in general, put the Itau in the garbage bag. I don’t think Itaú is toxic. It is a very well run bank and is very profitable”, he adds.

winners

O IP Participationslaunched in 1994, one of the first funds from an independent asset in Brazil, has accumulated a return of more than 16,000% since the beginning of the Real Plan, that is, R$ 100 thousand invested in the fund in July 1994 turned into more than R$ $16 million.

The fund’s last annual loss occurred in 2008 – when there was the great global subprime crisis. Since the Real Plan, the fund has only had losses in three years – against 11 years of negative returns from the Ibovespa. In the last five years, it has returned 41%.

