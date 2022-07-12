Well in Campo de Frade goes into operation and increases company production by 45% – Money Times

THE PetroRio (PRIOR3), also known as PRIORannounced this Monday (11) the start of production of the well 7-FR-54H-RJS (ODP4)located in Friar’s Field.

The well’s initial stabilized production is approximately 15,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), higher than the company’s initial forecasts, according to the statement released to the market.

Production from the new well doubles the volume of Campo de Frade and increases PetroRio’s production by 45%, to around 48,500 bopd.

ODP4 is the first well in the Campo de Frade revitalization campaign. It was executed in 68 days, including the subsea connection, a period shorter than the initial projections, resulting in a cost reduction of 30% of the budgeted amount for its construction and subsea connection.

With costs lower than expected, PetroRio decided to anticipate the drilling of a second well, the MUP3Awhich was planned for the second phase of the revitalization campaign.

“This new well, although it has a lower production perspective than the others (about 3,500 barrels of oil per day), will also have a much lower capex (investments) than the ODP4 well, given that it will use the subsea structure and part of from the well MUP3 (currently without production)”, says PetroRio.

Thus, the first phase of the field revitalization campaign will now have four wells (two producers and two injectors).

