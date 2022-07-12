Wesley Safadão is discharged after emergency surgery: ‘going home’

The singer Wesley Safadão was discharged on Monday morning (11). The man from Ceará was hospitalized on July 7 for treat a herniated disc.

In a video on Instagram, the Ceará native appears walking without difficulties alongside his wife Thyane Dantas. The singer is still wearing compression stockings.

“I was discharged, I’m going home to continue the treatment. Thank you my God, Dr. Francisco Sampaio Junior, Dr. Roberto Kalil and team for all your dedication and care. My cat Thyane who was by my side every second, and my gratitude to you, for all the prayers and messages!”, Wesley Safadão wrote in an Instagram post.

The decision for the surgery was made after carrying out new tests and medical evaluation led by the team of doctors Francisco Sampaio Júnior and Roberto Kalil Filho.

Wesley Safadão had a serious illness caused by the compression and inflammation of nerves in the spinal canal

naughty needed to do an emergency surgeryon Thursday morning (7), after his health condition worsened.

In an interview with the newspaper The Globe, the neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Juniorthe singer’s doctor, said the artist was about to have what they call “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle at the bottom of the spinal canal.

The situation can result in paralysis, bowel incontinence, urinary incontinence and other sensitivity problems, in addition to loss of movement.

According to the advisory’s report, on Thursday, Safadão presented “a picture of degenerative spondylodychopathy of the lumbosacral spine associated with lumbar disc herniation, with significant compression of the neurological structures within the vertebral canal”.

Want to know more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on Telegram! Visit the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn