‘Wesley Safadão’s health got worse’, says the singer’s doctor

Singer Wesley Safadão had to have emergency surgery on the morning of this Thursday, 07, after his health deteriorated dramatically. The statement was made by the artist’s doctor, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior in an interview with GLOBO.

“Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks. However, on Wednesday night, he began to complain again of pain in his private parts and feeling his buttocks numb. Severe symptoms of neurological damage — explains Sampaio Junior.

The doctor claims that Wesley was about to have what they call “cauda equina syndrome,” a serious condition caused by compression and inflammation of the bundle of nerves at the bottom of the spinal canal. This can result in paralysis, bowel incontinence, urinary incontinence and other sensitivity problems, in addition to loss of movement.

“He could use a colostomy tube or bag for the rest of his life. There was nothing else to be done but surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The picture got worse in a way that is not usual for a herniated disc – explains the neurosurgeon.

Sampaio Junior also claims that Wesley’s case got worse due to anatomical changes that were born with the artist. In addition to the transitional vertebra, which is one more vertebra that he has between the lumbar and sacral regions and which affects only 15% of the world’s population, the singer also has very short vertebrate nerve canals, it is much tighter than the other people, which predisposes you to neurological damage and severe disc disease.

“If he didn’t have that extra vertebra, and consequently didn’t have that narrow congenital canal, he’d hardly have what he’s having now.

The surgery, which lasted about four hours, was exemplified by Sampaio Junior as “laborious” and “difficult”. Wesley Safadão is still hospitalized, undergoing observation and recovery, despite already showing improvement. He is expected to be discharged by Monday the 11th.