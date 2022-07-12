What explains the euro’s so sharp fall | Economy

At 11:40 am Berlin time, the euro was worth $1.0002. Then the currency had a tenuous recovery and at 16:10 it was trading at 1.0056 dollar.

The fall of the European currency is mainly due to fears of a recession. Above all, the risk of a gas supply freeze worries financial markets, as it would cripple the economy in Germany and Europe.

A weak currency can also have its advantages as it helps exporting companies. After all, domestic products are cheaper abroad, which boosts sales. At the same time, however, purchasing power is also exported abroad, which starts to buy cheaper German and European products.

In any case, the advantage for local exporting companies only exists as long as German businessmen manufacture their products entirely in Germany or the eurozone and then export them, says Sonja Marten, a foreign exchange specialist at DZ-Bank.

“Once they buy primary products from non-EU countries [União Europeia] or that are produced using a lot of energy, this calculation no longer makes sense”, she says, pointing out that energy sources in particular are billed in dollars.

Inflation also puts pressure on the euro

Rising energy prices were the main reason Germany’s external trade balance turned negative in June for the first time in many years, meaning the country imported more – including oil and gas – than it exported.

High import prices, especially energy, are also boosting inflation. And that’s not good for the European Central Bank (ECB). After all, he wants to offset inflation with planned interest rate hikes.

At the same time, however, the ECB must not do this too quickly, otherwise it risks crippling the economy. “He could first try to intervene verbally,” analyzes Marten. But experience shows that this is more likely to attract speculators, who could push the euro exchange rate down again within a few days.

The downward movement of the last few days, however, is already unusual: “This shows the nervousness of the markets”, says Marten.

Transatlantic recession fears

The fact that the euro is so weak against the dollar is always related to the valuation of the US currency. “The US Federal Reserve, the Fed, is setting the pace again,” explains former Allianz Chief Economist Michael Heise. The institution is taking measures against inflation and has already started raising interest rates.

At times this scared the stock market, which feared a recession in the United States, says Marten. But now the eyes are on Europe: if the American economy collapses, the recession will also hit the European continent.

But financial markets now expect the Fed to take a more cautious stance, notes Heise, who is currently chief economist at the HQ Trust.

If the ECB actually makes the first interest rate hike in July and further hikes follow, perhaps even raising interest rates a little higher than previously thought, he believes this could help the euro exchange rate again.

Thus, the common European currency could be quoted again at 1.10 dollar, or even more. Currently, Heise considers the dollar’s purchasing power to be overvalued anyway.