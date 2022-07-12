What has changed in Cuba a year after the July 11 demonstrations for democracy

On July 11 and in the following days, thousands of Cubans took to the streets of the capital, Havana, and other cities to protest against the chaotic economic situation on the island (which has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic) and to demand political freedom. , in the biggest demonstrations for democracy in the country in decades.

These protests sparked hope across the world that a movement towards the end of communist dictatorship in the Caribbean country was finally starting.

A year later, there is little reason to entertain that hope. The Cuban regime’s reaction was radical in the immediate response to the protests and afterwards, with hundreds of arrests and toughening of legislation to persecute dissident voices.

According to a report released last week by legal consultancy Cubalex and the Justicia11J movement, 1,484 arrests of people involved in the July 11 protests of last year were recorded.

A series of trials, with the partiality and little chance of defense typical of the Castro dictatorship, are being held, and 505 people have already been sentenced to prison or correctional work with internment. Another 196 are in pre-trial detention, awaiting trial. Cubalex highlighted that reports of ill-treatment and torture are frequent.

Of the 703 people who are not incarcerated, many have been sentenced to correctional work without internment, house arrest and fines. The study authors do not know the status of 80 protest participants who were arrested.

New demonstrations were called for November 15, 2021, to reiterate July’s demands and call for the release of detainees. However, with the threats of more repression and opening of processes, the mobilization was emptied.

In addition to prisons, the Cuban regime has adopted new laws to round up dissidents and pro-democracy activists. In August, the month after the protests, a decree-law was published to ban “fake news” (which, in the Cuban case, is probably true) and “offensive” content or content that “incites mobilizations or other acts that disturb public order.” on the Internet.

At the time, dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel claimed that the July 11 protests, spontaneously organized on social media, were the result of an internet campaign carried out by “counterrevolutionaries” supported by the United States.

In May, Cuba’s National Assembly approved the island’s new Penal Code, which includes 37 new crimes, such as “public disorder”, to penalize “alterations of this nature produced in groups or individually”.

The new code also provides for sentences of up to ten years in prison for anyone who “supports, encourages, finances, provides, receives or has in their possession funds, material or financial resources” from non-governmental organizations or foreign institutions that can be used to “payment for activities against the State and its constitutional order”.

In practice, this measure makes the independent press unfeasible, since the dictatorship considers any criticism of the regime a threat to the Cuban state and private journalism does not have the possibility of obtaining local funding. The new code also stipulates penalties of up to three years for anyone who “insults” high-ranking public officials.

Civil society organizations pointed out that the code, which will come into force within the next few weeks, contains criminal typologies “so loosely defined” that they “offer broad discretion.”

Cuba’s economic situation, one of the reasons for the July 11 protests, has improved a little (tourism, the island’s economic engine, was authorized to resume operations in November), but is still below pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, Cuba’s GDP grew by 2% (below the 6% projected by the government) and the estimate is that the increase will be 4% in 2022. This recovery would still not compensate for the losses during the pandemic – in 2020, there was a contraction economy of 10%.

Another problem is inflation, which surpassed 70% in 2021, mainly the result of a monetary reform that increased wages but caused prices to rise. In April, 12-month inflation in Cuba was 24%.

“The State does not guarantee the satisfaction of economic, social and cultural rights, so it forces people to go out and protest against hunger, lack of medicine and generalized social discontent, and when they express their discomfort, because it helps the simple fact of to be able to report it, they are criminalized, while the perpetrators are guaranteed impunity”, pointed out Giselle Morfi, a member of Cubalex, in an article in which she took stock of the repression in the year following the 11th of July.

“It is a government that allocates public resources to the systematic violation of human rights and to the enrichment of government officials, contrary to all democratic and fair logic,” he said.