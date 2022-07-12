What Lula and allies discussed about security the day after the murder in Paraná

Former President Lula (PT) does not minimize the importance of guaranteeing the security of his campaign and of the militants who endorse his name in this year’s presidential race. At the same time, the poll leader does not want to cause panic or inhibit supporters from participating in public events.

Lula met this Monday the 11th with his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), representatives of trade union centrals and social movements and leaders of the parties that make up the coalition. Let’s Go Together for Brazil: PSB, PV, PCdoB, PSOL, Network and Solidarity.

The meeting took place in São Paulo the day after Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranhofederal criminal police and fanatical bolsonarista, murder Marcelo Arruda, municipal guard and treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). The meeting was already scheduled before the crime took place.

THE Capital Letterpresent at the meeting reported that Lula treated security as one of the most relevant issues.

“Lula said: ‘Look, we’re not going to respond to hate with hate. At the same time, we will not let our militants and sympathizers be inhibited from participating because of the violence’”, says Ricardo Patah, president of the General Workers’ Union. “He said that we are not going to accept provocation and we are going to bring the voice of the people and have important debates throughout Brazil. The first major event will be in the city of São Paulo, at the beginning of August. Other big events are going to happen.”

The president of the PSOL, Juliano Medeiros, says that the dissemination of hate messages “is a concern of the coordination of the campaign”. At the meeting, the parties sent an institutional reaction, starting with a round of dialogue with the Superior Electoral Court on Tuesday 12.

Also present at the meeting, the president of PCdoB, Luciana Santos, says that Lula had “an active and firm participation”.

“He was concerned not to cause panic, because this is the game that interests Bolsonarism, but to react broadly and raise the flag of peace.”

There were, therefore, no signs of concrete changes in Lula’s security strategy. Some of the recent public acts promoted by him and his allies, however, recorded episodes that raised the alarm.

Last week, a man was detained in Cinelândia, Rio de Janeiro, after launching an artifact assembled with a PET bottle and a fireworks at PT supporters who were waiting to participate in an event attended by Lula (PT).

In June, three men used a drone to pour a foul-smelling liquid on supporters of the former president. At the time, they were arrested and confessed to the crime, but were released. Later, after further developments, one of those responsible was arrested again.