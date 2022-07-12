What NASA will show the world and thrilled its scientists

Humanity will begin to see the universe as it has never seen in the next few hours. Since Friday, anticipation has been growing for the first images from the new James Webb telescope that would include the Carina and Southern Ring nebulae, the gas exoplanet WASP-96b and a deep-field view of the galaxy clusters SMACS 0723. Only a select group of scientists and administrators have seen the images so far.

A single image will be revealed today, in the late afternoon, Brasilia time, but NASA did not say which. The presentation will be made by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The rest is scheduled to arrive tomorrow with comments from NASA and the new telescope team.

Humanity is thus just hours away from a new perspective on the universe when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters Wednesday. “This is further than humanity has ever looked before,” Nelson said, calling the telescope “nothing short of a true scientific feat.”

The JWST was launched in December from the Europe Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, as part of an international program between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Located more than 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, the telescope was developed to study the evolution of our solar system.

The photos that will be released were chosen for their spectacular color images as well as to demonstrate the breadth of the science that the telescope is involved in. “We are just beginning to understand what Webb can and will do,” Nelson said. “It will explore objects in the solar system and atmospheres of exoplanets orbiting other stars, giving us clues as to whether the atmospheres are similar to our own. It may answer some questions we have. Where we came from? What else is out there? Who are we?” he said.

Each image released will reveal different aspects of the infrared universe with unprecedented detail and sensitivity, scientists said at a press conference. Along with the deepest infrared view of the cosmos to date, the images will also show how galaxies interact and grow.

Webb can reveal, for example, how cataclysmic collisions drive the process of star formation, with new young stars emerging from their natal cloud of gas and dust. The telescope’s images could also show dying stars seeding the galaxy with new elements and new dust that could one day become part of new planetary systems.

Scientists were almost in tears at the images

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said the “first light” images “have moved me, as a scientist, engineer and human being.” “First light” generally refers to the first time a telescope is used to make scientific observations after it has undergone testing and calibration. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science programs leader, said during a press conference that he was almost moved to tears by the images.

Reporting on his first encounter with Webb data, Zurbuchen said he was also amazed at what the telescope proved capable of. “It’s really hard not to look at the universe in a new light and not just have a deeply personal moment,” he said. “It’s an exciting time when you see nature suddenly releasing some of its secrets. And I would like you to imagine and hope for that,” he recounted.

Universe like never seen

If the Webb photo is deeper than humans have seen it before, it should surpass the Hubble Space Telescope’s Ultra Deep Field survey, captured about 20 years ago. The famous expansive image shows nearly 10,000 galaxies of different ages, sizes, shapes and colors.

In astronomy, looking farther translates to looking into the past because light and other forms of radiation take longer to reach us. In Hubble’s deep field, the oldest visible galaxies date back to the first 800 million years after the Big Bang. This is an incredibly early period compared to the estimated age of the universe of 13.8 billion years.

But Webb was built to see an even older period, using a primary mirror much larger than Hubble’s — 6 meters in diameter versus just under 2.5 meters — and detecting invisible light at infrared wavelengths. In short, a lot of dust and gas in space obscures the view of extremely distant and inherently weak light sources, but infrared waves can penetrate clouds. A Webb scientist said the telescope is so sensitive it can detect the heat of a bee on the moon.

“The initial goal of this mission was to see the first stars and galaxies,” said Eric Smith, a Webb program scientist, “not the first light of the universe, but to see the universe turn on the lights for the first time,” he said.