What the police want to know about the death of a PT member by a bolsonarista

The Civil Police of Paraná wants to hear from the wife of federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who shot and killed municipal guard Marcelo Arruda while the victim celebrated his 50th birthday with a PT themed party alluding to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The crime happened on Saturday night (9) in Foz do Iguaçu, 636 km from Curitiba.

Investigators want to understand what motivated Arruda to go to the party. Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Guaranho was shot in the action by the victim himself, who retaliated. The federal criminal police officer is hospitalized in serious condition. The Civil Police is investigating whether there was a politically motivated hate crime.

Dalvalice Rosa, mother of Guaranho, agrees with the hypothesis investigated by the authorities. “What happened has to do with extremism and political intolerance,” she said. The Court yesterday decreed the conversion of the arrest in flagrante delicto for his preventive detention.

O UOL had access to the testimonies of witnesses and the police report, which detail the action based on reports and images from security cameras.

The first video shows when the killer stops the vehicle in front of the association where Arruda was celebrating his birthday. The birthday boy appears in the scene, appears to be talking to Guaranho and goes back inside the party.

Then, the federal criminal police officer maneuvers the vehicle with the loud sound of a song alluding to Bolsonaro and seems to say something towards the people who participated in the party. Arruda returns and throws something towards the vehicle. According to reports, Guaranho reacted by showing the weapon.

George [Guaranho] got out of the vehicle with the firearm in hand. And screaming, he said: ‘This is Bolsonaro'”

Excerpt from the incident report

According to the police record, the wife of the federal criminal police officer was in the back seat of the vehicle with her 3-month-old daughter on her lap at that first moment. She would have asked her husband to stop teasing and leave.

The federal criminal police officer, who was not invited to the party, then leaves. But he returns about 20 minutes later to shoot. Now, the Civil Police wants to confirm this version in testimony and have more details of the case.

‘I will kill you all’

O UOL had access to the audio of one of the party guests, who confirmed this version. “A guy appeared, who was not invited, who no one knows. He came with the car and started screaming: ‘It’s Bolsonaro, you fdp! It’s the myth’. Then, the guy pulls a gun out the window. Marcelo, points to everyone”, said the man, who did not identify himself.

It was at that moment that Guaranho’s wife tried to convince him to leave the place, according to this witness. “His wife starts screaming: ‘Stop it, let’s go.’ Then he says: ‘I’m going back and I’m going to kill all of you bastards'”.

At that moment, he revealed how Arruda reacted to the threat and how the confrontation was in the middle of the party.

He says: ‘I’m going to get my gun’. He went to get the gun from the car and put it on his waist. when the guy [voltou e] pointed the gun, he said: ‘stop, police’. In that, the guy shot Marcelo in the leg [Arruda], who fell. And he took another shot. Marcelo managed to turn around and shoot. If it wasn’t for that, the guy would have slaughtered in the middle of the party”

Witness report, who did not identify himself

The Civil Police suspect that Guaranho discovered that the theme of the party was in honor of the PT due to the association’s surveillance cameras, accessible by his cell phone, which was part of the entity’s management.

O UOL tried to contact the entity by phone, but the number was listed as non-existent.

What the pictures show

The video shows Guaranho getting out of the vehicle with a gun, about 20 minutes after the disagreement. Arruda’s wife tries to dissuade him, showing him the Civil Police’s functional card. The shooter disobeys the police officer, shoots twice towards the party room and invades the place.

CCTV footage shows Arruda on his feet, walking with difficulty across the hall, limping after apparently being shot. Seconds later, he falls to the floor and takes cover behind a table. Then, the federal criminal police officer appears running inside the party room, with a gun in his hand, and aims towards the birthday boy, who was trying to protect himself.

Arruda’s wife tries to stop Guaranho from shooting again. He loses balance and falls to the ground, but manages to shoot. The Bolsonarista gets up and runs away, still armed. Arruda, already wounded, shoots at Guaranho, who is hit and falls to the ground.

An unidentified man appears and kicks the bolsonarista in the face, who stops moving. The Civil Police is now trying to identify the aggressor for the investigation of a parallel investigation that investigates the aggressions suffered by Guaranho after being shot.

Dalvalice Rosa, Guaranho’s mother, said he was shot in the face and in both legs. According to her, the federal criminal police officer suffered swelling in the head caused by the kicks.