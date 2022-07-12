WhatsApp expands reactions to include the entire emoji catalog – 07/11/2022 – Tec

WhatsApp announced this Monday (11) that users will be able to use the entire catalog of emojis to react to messages in the app. Reactions on the platform have been around since May of this year, but they only offered six options so far.

In a note, the company said that the full keyboard is already being implemented and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Different emoji skin tones will also be available. In all, the application will have more than 3,600 options.

“Just in time for World Emoji Day (July 17), people will now be able to use any emoji to react to a WhatsApp message, making conversations much more fun and expressive,” the company said.

Just like messages and calls, in-app reactions are also protected with end-to-end encryption.

Emoji reactions already exist on Facebook’s Messenger and on Telegram, the messaging service’s main competitor. Both WhatsApp and Facebook are controlled by Meta.