which European countries adopted the currency

The European Council today approved Croatia’s entry into the euro zone and the country will be the 20th member of the monetary union. The transition from the traditional currency, the kuna, to the euro will take place on January 1, 2023.

Croatia is one of the countries that make up the European Union, but in order to become a member of the euro zone, the country must replace the traditional currency with the single currency. At today’s price, one euro is worth 7.51 kunas.

On January 1, 2002, twelve European Union countries left behind their traditional currencies to adopt euro banknotes and coins. Since then, seven other countries have joined: Slovenia in 2007, Cyprus and Malta in 2008, Slovakia in 2009, Estonia in 2011, Latvia in 2014 and Lithuania in 2015.

With Croatia’s accession, only seven European Union countries are not part of the eurozone. Despite the movement, the euro is going through a moment of extreme difficulty – today, the currency fell to the same value as the dollar for the first time in history. The parity is symbolic of the uncertainties surrounding the bloc’s economy.

To get the European Council’s approval, Croatia successfully overcame strict conditions, such as keeping inflation at the same level as its European Union peers and ensuring public spending under control.

Croatia expressed its willingness to adopt the single currency upon joining the European Union in 2013, but maintained the kuna until finalizing the necessary financial reforms.

See which countries also made the transition:

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Cyprus
  4. Estonia
  5. Finland
  6. France
  7. Germany
  8. Greece
  9. Ireland
  10. Italy
  11. latvia
  12. Lithuania
  13. Luxembourg
  14. Malta
  15. Netherlands
  16. Portugal
  17. Slovakia
  18. Slovenia
  19. Spain

*With information from AFP

