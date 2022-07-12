While commodities fall, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) jumps 10%. Is it the return of consumer stocks? – Money Times

O Ibovespa entered the second half of the year hostage to the bad global dynamics and dragged by the commodities.

The change in the Brazilian stock market becomes clearer as concerns grow about a potential recession in the United States, with stocks of oil, mining and steel companies experiencing a moment of downward pressure, reflecting the fall in the prices of the Petroleum It’s from iron ore.

Meanwhile, papers heavily penalized by inflation and high interest rates once again showed positive movements.

This Tuesday (12), the actions of retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), American (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3) lead the Ibovespa highs. At 12:55 pm, Magalu jumped 10.27%, at R$2.90, while Americanas and Via recorded gains of more than 8% each.

The three companies closed the last week with gains of over 20%, supported by the downward trend in commodities.

Stock market reversal?

The movement of the last trading sessions raises the question of whether the resumption of sectors that have fallen a lot in the last year (in addition to retail, technology and services) is happening now.

In the opinion of Isabel Lemos, stock manager at Fator Administração de Recursos, the current exchange (or, at least, reduction) of commodities for assets from sectors more penalized by interest rates seems interesting.

Lemos explains that, looking at the medium/long term, as risk aversion and the variables that penalized stocks – in particular, inflation – are minimized, stocks tend to recover.

“If these signals happen, and if, over time, we realize that real inflation is being equal to or lower than we are expecting, the market will adjust”, he says.

In the case of commodities, the significant rise in the sector came along with the soaring of commodity prices, mainly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict in Eastern Europe caused prices to be distorted and above market projections. And, for Lemos, it is not normal for commodities to remain at current levels.

“In the medium and long term, we tend to believe that these prices will fall”, says the manager.

Lemos points out, however, that this is not a sectorial exchange, of commodities for consumption and services, so much so that she continues to see attractiveness in the shares of oil and mining companies, as they are still major cash generators and continue to offer Good return.

“It’s an exchange because, although commodities continue to be good, in the medium and long term, the trade off in terms of consumption and services seems to be more attractive”, he explains.

MGLU3 becomes attractive again?

Despite the recent appreciation, Magazine Luiza’s shares still accumulate a fall of more than 80% in the last 12 months.

The fall reflects the pricing of some operational changes in the company, but also the negative reading of the market on the interest rate – a movement considered too much by the manager of Fator.

“It seems to me that the company did not change in this way, or had significant competitions, for it to have a penalty like this”, says Lemos, who has the lawsuit in portfolio, as it understands that there is potential behind it.

This opinion applies to other stocks that have been heavily penalized in recent months.

“There is interesting potential and value for many of these companies. There is interesting potential for appreciation, but you have to look at asset by asset”, emphasizes Lemos.

difficult short term

Brokers and banks, such as Activate Investments and BTG Pactual (BPAC11), adopted more conservative postures for the Magazine Luiza sector.

Coming out of the most critical period of the coronavirus pandemic, when growth stocks have benefited greatly, investors are concerned about the ability of companies to maintain the strength they showed in the boom times. lockdowns.

“Stocks that soared during the pandemic rally were some of the biggest losers in this year’s slowdown, a reversal that signals investor concerns over the valuations of many risky assets and the prospects for inflation and growth,” comments BTG.

The bank’s outlook for the sector in the short term is more pessimistic.

“Growth prospects will hardly be priced in advance, and the focus has turned to profitability rather than growth at any cost,” he explains.

BTG has, however, a buy recommendation for Magazine Luiza shares, believing that the retailer will evolve as an ecosystem in the coming years with the support of the latest acquisitions, mainly in logistics and traffic monetization.

The target price of BRL 7 stipulated by the bank for the end of 2022 implies an upside potential of approximately 166% in relation to the last closing price of BRL 2.63.

Ativa remains cautious with the e-commerce. In addition to the challenging macro environment, the broker highlights the “very fierce” competitive dynamics in the segment after international players (amazon, shopee) reached the Brazilian market.

“As they move towards acquiring a larger share of the market, [os players internacionais] are causing pressure on established players, such as Free marketAmericanas and Magalu”, he adds.

In the consumer sector, Ativa prefers companies that are managing to face the current scenario, with strong brands and the ability to pass on costs. Fashion industry names targeting the high-income segment are your top choice.

