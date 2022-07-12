who is a doctor arrested for rape in childbirth?

The anesthesiologist, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, arrested in the early hours of this Monday (11) for raping an unconscious pregnant woman while performing a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Vilar dos Teles, in Baixada Fluminense, had been working for six months at the and also worked on shifts in two other units of the state network in Rio de Janeiro: Hospital da Mãe, in Mesquita, and Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Penha, north of the capital.

According to the State Department of Health, the doctor is not a public servant of the State and provided services as a legal entity for the three units. According to the folder, he has the title of specialist in anesthesiology and his CRM was regular.

Bezerra was caught, with the help of a cell phone hidden in a closet of one of the hospital’s surgical centers, putting his penis in the mouth of a pregnant woman during childbirth. The device was put on by the unit’s nurses who evaluated some suspicious attitudes of the employee – among them, the total sedation of pregnant women during childbirth.

According to information from the anesthesiologist’s social media, he graduated in 2017 from UniFOA (Centro Universitário de Volta Redonda), in Sul Fluminense. Universa found that the monthly fees for the course of Medicine, in the place, reach almost R$ 9 thousand monthly – in current values. Giovanni completed his specialization in anesthesia in March of this year.

This afternoon, hours after the arrest, Giovanni managed to remove the information and photos from social networks.

The doctor was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person whose sentence varies from 8 to 15 years in prison.

universe made contact with the anesthesiologist’s defense, but so far has not obtained a position. Lawyer Hugo Novais, the same as Monique Medeiros, accused of the death of his son, Henry Borel, said that he would soon comment on the arrest.

“Is there a video?” Asked the doctor when he was arrested

In the images that show the moment that delegate Bárbara Lomba, from DEAM (Delegacia de Atendimento à Mulher) of São João de Meriti, voiced the arrest to the doctor while still inside the hospital, Bezerra is surprised to be informed that there was a recording of the rape committed. against the pregnant woman.

“Is there a video?” He asked the delegate, still in uniform, before being taken to the police station. In the district, he reserved the right to remain silent.

Filming in the operating room

In the recorded images, the woman appears lying down and totally sedated during childbirth – a procedure considered unnecessary. On the right side of the sheet, always used in cesarean sections, the doctor appears putting the penis out and introducing the organ into the woman’s mouth. The act lasts ten minutes. On the other side of the sheet, less than a meter away, are the other doctors involved in the baby’s birth.

universe had access to the images, but chose not to disclose them out of respect for the victim.

Delegate Bárbara Lomba assessed that there is no doubt about the crime. “The video came from a cell phone of one of the members of the nursing team who was on duty yesterday and acted exemplary, collected all the evidence, positioning the cell phone inside a cabinet that was inside a surgical center and this cabinet had a door of dark glass and faced where the investigated was. They recorded all the action that leaves no doubt about the crime that was committed”.

Hospital staff decided to put the cell phone in the locker after suspecting the doctor’s posture during other surgeries performed in the unit.

Also according to the delegate, the child’s father was informed about the crime and until the police left the health unit, the victim had not yet become aware of the rape.

The Civil Police is now investigating other possible victims of the doctor.