who is the poet from the periphery who passed renowned authors

Founder of Cooperifa (Cooperativa Cultural da Periferia) and with more than 30 years in the world of literature, Sérgio Vaz, also known as the poet of the periphery, managed to surpass renowned authors such as Darcy Ribeiro, Cecília Meireles, Ruth Rocha, Gilberto Freyre and João Guimarães Rosa at the São Paulo International Book Biennial, which ended its 26th edition yesterday.

His books “Flores de Masonaria”, “Literatura, Pão e Poesia” and “Colecionador de Pedras” were at the top of Grupo Editorial Global’s bestseller list, which saw these numbers turn around thanks to the author’s melee with the regulars of the Biennial.

At the beginning of the nine-day event, Global’s best-selling books were “O Povo Brasileiro”, by Darcy Ribeiro, and “Casa Grande e Senzala”, by Gilberto Freyre. However, Sérgio Vaz signed four autograph tables at the stand throughout the event, in addition to speaking on Saturday, which boosted the sales of his titles.

“I think it’s important to be among these great authors and to be a guy from the periphery who also scratches literature. With sales, with a lot of work. My goal is to try to put my thumb in the history of literature too. I’m very happy and I think it’s fair” , said the poet in an interview with splash.

According to Sergio Vaz, it was exciting and essential to meet the students he works with in public schools in an environment as grandiose as a Book Biennial. “It’s different how they see me here than how they see me there. Maybe they gave more importance to seeing me here than my having been there. They saw me as a writer, as someone to be admired, followed.”

Despite the two-year pandemic, time that the public missed an edition of the Bienal (the 2020 edition) and became more distant from physical contact with the authors, the 58-year-old poet born in Minas Gerais, but raised in Taboão da Serra (SP ) believes that there has been an increase in interest in the literature.

“The public, being at home these two years, became more attached to literature. I believe that after the pandemic, literature has never been and will be so important. For us to be able to understand what happened, the changes. I feel that the public is more in order to read”, he confesses.

Proof of this is that the Bienal do Livro was forced to close the sale of tickets on Friday, three days before the end of the fair. Those who hadn’t bought a ticket were still taken by surprise, as traditionally the box offices are open until the last day. The measure was taken due to the fair’s capacity, which grew significantly compared to the last edition, in 2018.

Audience queues for Sérgio Vaz’s autographs at the São Paulo Book Biennial Image: Disclosure

“People are afraid of this turning into a shooting club. Before it becomes a shooting club, you have to have contact with literature. Brazil is a country that likes to read, but it doesn’t know that it likes to read. function of the public power, of the Bienal, is to remind these people that they like to read”, theorizes Sérgio Vaz, who celebrates the resumption of the event.

“It was very important to have this contact. The internet is a little cold. And as I work with youth in public schools with soirée, the exchange of affection was beautiful. Not only the exchange of words. It’s something that the writer depends a lot on. .”