who is Zefa and what is the secret of her life that the cook hides in the soap opera

The trajectory of Tadeu (José Loreto), in wetland, changed a lot with the arrival of Zefa (Paula Barbosa). The cook, who entered the novel after Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) discovers that Tenório has another family (Murilo Benício), she arrived at the farm to help with the household chores.

Chosen to help Maria Bruaca in the house, she began to gain the trust of the bosses and has been getting to know the surroundings, including the pedestrians. That’s when Tadeu falls in love with the company – and vice versa. However, Zefa’s past could end up getting in the way of their relationship.

Zefa’s life has not been easy. Her mother died when she was still a child. As a result, the girl had to live with her father, who died tragically. With that, then, she was lonely, but managed to get very attached to religiosity, which gave her strength to have hope again.

As she is devoted to God, Zefa believes she needs to save herself until marriage and then have sex with her mario. This will affect her relationship with Tadeu. The maid will have doubts about what to do or not. She will even reveal that she has never kissed anyone. Over time, Zefa will lose her virginity and the two will be together until the end of the plot.