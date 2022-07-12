Who was Marcelo Arruda, PT killed by bolsonarista on his birthday – Politics
Killed by a supporter of Bolsonaro (PL) Bolsonaro on Saturday (7/9), Marcelo Arruda, 50, made headlines across the country. The municipal guard and treasurer of the Workers’ Party (PT) in Foz do Iguau (PR), was celebrating his 50th birthday when his life was interrupted.
Marcelo was born in the favela and started working as a shoeshine boy. He was even a candidate for vice mayor of Foz do Iguau in 2020. He was director of the Municipal Civil Servants Union.
“Marcelo was a municipal civil servant of Guarda for 28 years and was also a member of the board of the Union of Municipal Civil Servants – Sismufi. He leaves a wife and four children. The Iguau Legislative sympathizes with bereaved family and friends and wishes for strength to face this moment of pain and sadness”, said the Municipal Council of Foz do Iguau in a statement.
Also in a note, the board of the Union of Municipal Employees of Foz do Iguau (Sismufi) spoke about the death of the guard.
“Arruda was a tireless fighter for the causes of municipal servants, for him there was no bad time, always willing and fierce in the struggles for workers’ rights. There is a gap of a great man in the union struggle. In this moment of immense pain for the irreparable loss, only God can comfort the hearts of family and friends”, said the entity.
Murder in Paraná
He was celebrating his birthday at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Sade Fsica Itaipu, when Guaranho passed by in a car and started chanting in support of Bolsonaro and against Lula (PT) – both pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in the October 2022 elections.