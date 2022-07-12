William Bonner explains the reason for his departure from Jornal Nacional

support the 247

247 – This Friday (8), Globo confirmed the removal of William Bonner from the Jornal Nacional bench and explained the presenter’s absence. For those who followed the last two editions of the news, shown on Wednesday (6) and Thursday (7), noticed that the anchor had been replaced by Flavio Fachel, anchor of Bom Dia Rio, without prior notice. The carioca channel explained that the journalist did not attend the program because he is recording a project for this year’s elections. In a note issued by the station, both Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos may be absent throughout the month to film the new work. The report is from the TV news portal.

“William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos are involved in the recording of a JN project for the elections and may, eventually, be out of the bench for a few days this month”, explained Globo’s press office. Of the two consecutive times that he was absent from Jornal Nacional this week, the lack of William Bonner was felt by the home audience. Some people used social media to comment on the replacement of the anchors.

“You can see that Bonner is giving a decrease in the presentation of Jornal Nacional”, commented one person on Twitter. “Bonner has now become his ex-wife Fátima Bernardes appears for two weeks and takes a vacation again”, joked an internet user. “Fachel no JN. What happened to Bonner?”, asked a spectator.

Despite the replacement of Bonner by Flavio Fachel, Renata Vasconcellos remained on the newsstand. It is not today that the public raises suspicions about the departure of William Bonner from Jornal Nacional.

