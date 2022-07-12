With rare injury and two games in a year, Berro leaves America

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on With rare injury and two games in a year, Berro leaves America 3 Views

Orlando Berr
photo: Moor Panda / America

Orlando Berro played only two matches with the America’s shirt

America reported, on the afternoon of this Monday (11), that Colombian striker Orlando Berro will not remain at the club for the remainder of the season. The bond between the parties was expected to end at the end of this month of July.

Due to physical problems, the foreigner played only two matches with the Coelho shirt. Since arriving in America in July 2021, Berro has been dealing with injuries in the tibia region and left knee.

Whenever the attacker returned to the lawns, the bruises swelled again, as a sign of inflammation. In November, the problem worsened due to a fungus contracted in the region of Tbia. The athlete had to undergo surgery and was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

“It is a very rare injury. There are only 15 registered cases. So, it is something very unusual. It was very difficult for me not to do what I like, which is playing football. he went from being hospitalized to thinking all night about what he was, not sleeping, thinking about many things. It happened from one moment to the next,” Berro said in November.

recovery

America showed solidarity and renewed the bond with the Colombian as he went through the recovery process. The contract, which was expected to expire at the end of December 2021, was extended to the end of July 2022.

Currently, Berro is in the final process of treating the injury. In June, the attacker had already started the physical transition work. In recent weeks, he even participated in training with the alviverde cast.

America’s and seven other clubs’ long-sleeved shirts

Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao
Am long sleeve shirts
Long-sleeved shirts from Amrica, Botafogo-SP, CSA, Cricima, Figueirense, Remo, Santa Cruz and Vitria – photo: Volt Sport/Divulgao

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cruzeiro x Fluminense: where to watch, embezzlement and probable lineups of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

cruise and Fluminense face each other, this Tuesday, for the second game of the round …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved