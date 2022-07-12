Without filters, Gretchen opens the game and reveals that she will not leave her children an inheritance: “Try to work”

Queen of rolls has seven children and revealed that she spends all her money

Rainha do Rebolado spoke about it again. Photo: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Maria Gretchen
Gretchen is one of the main Brazilian figures. Iconic, she became known as the Queen of Rebolado and, nowadays, is one of the memes used by people all over the world. At 63, she took advantage of an interview for the program ‘My bad’from Rede TV!, where he commented on several subjects.

In the interview, Gretchen stated that she does not intend to leave an inheritance to any of her seven children. During the conversation, she stated that she likes to spend her money and that, therefore, before she dies, she will spend all her estate, leaving nothing for her heirs.

She also took the opportunity to say that she has this conversation often with her children. “I’m a spender and I don’t keep anything. Sometimes I gather them [filhos] and I say: ‘Try to work, because I’m not going to leave anything to anyone. Before I die, I spend everything,” she said.

Queen of memes, Gretchen also commented on the jokes on the internet. “When I saw my pictures [sendo usadas] with things I didn’t say, I said: ‘I’m going to sue, they’re using my image improperly’. Then my son said it was a joke. I started to live and see that it was a really cool, funny thing”, he confessed.

