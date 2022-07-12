without money, actor adds 2 arrests for not paying child support

Actor André Gonçalves, 46, was arrested again last Friday (8) and even spent a night in the chair, in Rio de Janeiro, due to the lack of payment of child support for his daughters. Since his first arrest, in November last year, the artist has seen his life exposed in the media, considered abandoning his artistic career and even launched himself as a pre-candidate for state deputy.

In all, André Gonçalves sums up two lawsuits in court for non-payment of alimony. He owes R$350,000 to his 18-year-old daughter Valentina – the result of his relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini. As for his daughter Manuela, 23, who was born in his marriage to actress Tereza Seiblitz, the debt exceeds R$100,000.

first arrest

On November 24 of last year, the actor had the first house arrest decreed after the lawsuit filed by Cynthia Benini for failing to pay child support for her daughter Valentina.

“The court decided to place actor André Gonçalves under house arrest. He will be imprisoned for 60 days with the use of an electronic anklet. What happens is that he has been unemployed since 2016. After being disconnected from TV Globo, he has no money to pay the pension”, stated Sylvio Guerra, the artist’s former lawyer, to splash on the decision of the Justice of Santa Catarina.

André Gonçalves and his daughter, Valentina Benini Image: Playback/Instagram

The former lawyer pointed out that André intended to resume payment of the pension as soon as he returned to work. The debt had already reached R$ 350 thousand due to the delay in the payment of alimony.

wanted by splash, the defense of Cynthia Benini claimed at the time that he decided to go to court claiming not to proceed with the information that the actor was not receiving money. They took to court evidence that he receives for works and owns a company in the field of artistic productions.

Thus, André Gonçalves was notified and began to use an electronic anklet to inform the Court of all his steps.

Danielle Winits calls for ’empathy’ Image: Playback/Instagram

Revolt?

Shortly after the sentence, André Gonçalves and Valentina Benini exchanged unfollow on social networks. On the other hand, actress Danielle Winits, the actor’s current wife, took to social media to post a message where, indirectly, she made reference to the situation in which she is living next to her husband.

“Empathy: A Public Utility Case,” she wrote in Instagram stories.

Finished your career?

Using the electronic anklet, André Gonçalves had to celebrate the six-year anniversary of his marriage to Dani Winits at home and said that he would end his career as an actor amid the controversy.

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the actor cried and said he couldn’t take “so much pressure for money” anymore. He said the arrest requested by his own daughter is “devastating”.

It is cruel that this law (alimony) determines the imprisonment in false imprisonment because it does not resolve. I don’t have BRL 350,000 or BRL 110,000. I will be arrested. So I think it’s disproportionate because as I’m a self-employed worker, I can’t pay R$6,000 for one and R$4,500 for the other. I feel like I’m on the firing squad. I’m not a bad person. I never went with them.

André Gonçalves

The actor also did not hide his sorrow for the attitude of his daughters. “They turned their backs on me for money, I don’t want to say any bad names for my kids, but I think it’s nameless the situation I’m going through without having to go through. The way out is not prison. I know the father I am , which I want to be. I’m not a criminal”, he declared.

loan denied

To end the lawsuits, the artist tried to take out a loan of R$ 450 thousand to pay the alimony he owes his daughters. The IRS, however, prevented him from negotiating with the bank. In a new interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, the actor said that what hindered the loan attempt was a fine for an error in the tax return.

I tried to get a loan at the bank, but I couldn’t get it because the IRS ended up fines me R$5,000 for an error in the tax return, which was withheld, and that messed up my loan. We tried to borrow R$450,000 from the bank so that I would only owe the bank. So there would be no way to ask for my arrest. But he ran into this issue of the Revenue.

André Gonçalves

Debt to eldest daughter

Actress Tereza Seiblitz, mother of Manuela Seiblitz, the eldest daughter of André Gonçalves, spoke out after his arrest to reveal that her daughter had not received alimony from the actor for a decade. The actress responded to a follower on Instagram after a criticism for “paying child support for a 23-year-old daughter”.

Reply from Teresa Seiblitz Image: Playback/Instagram

“You don’t know what you’re talking about. Rude and cruel like so many parents who don’t bear the costs of their children. For your government, my daughter’s father, who turned 22, hasn’t paid child support for 10 years. She gave up charging. She was verbally assaulted by him. In addition, his lawyer was so rude that the mediator ended the session. A word of advice: if you can’t help, don’t get in the way”, pointed out Tereza.

Knowing her father’s criticism for charging the pension, Manoela posted a hint about paternal abandonment and mothers who raise their children alone.

She also exposed on the internet that André was an absent father and that it is outrageous to see him criticizing his daughters because of the arrest decreed by the Santa Catarina Justice for not paying his daughter’s pension with Cynthia Benini.

André never had a daily routine with Manu. He didn’t take weekends or Wednesdays, as usual. The only time I asked him to go to the pediatrician with me, I almost lost track of time because he didn’t show up. I went alone. He broke several arranged dates with her.

Tereza Seiblitz

Manuela posted an indirect to André Gonçalves, who has a legal dispute with his other daughter, Valentina Image: Reproduction: Instagram

luxury turn of the year

Still unable to find a solution for the daughters’ lawsuit, André Gonçalves went to enjoy the birthday of actress Rita Guedes alongside his wife, Danielle Winits, at a Fasano Angra dos Reis hotel.

In fact, the actor spent New Year’s Eve in Angra alongside his wife and one of her children. The daily rate at the hotel where they appear at the party reaches R$ 11,000, with the Fasano Suite, overlooking the sea, being the most expensive.

The accommodations are located on Praia do Frade and also have a sophisticated spa.

André Gonçalves participates in Rita Guedes’s birthday Image: Playback/Instagram

splash spoke with Guilherme Barros, promoter responsible for New Year’s Eve at the hotel where Danielle Winits and André Gonçalves stayed. He says that the actress made a “VIP presence” at the event. “Danielle Winits was invited to be there and took her family, like any artist who is present on New Year’s Eve. Dani was invited as well as all the VIPs, to be present”, he justified.

“His Subject”

After asking for empathy with her husband on the first floor, actress Danielle Winits did not want to know more about getting involved in the matter. The artist highlighted that she would not like to comment on a subject that does not concern her.

“I prefer not to go in, because it’s his business, there are other people involved. I prefer to abstain as I abstained. Not only because it involves him, but because it covers other people. I think it’s important that we don’t be invasive in any way. invade the space that belongs to the other”, explains in an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from “O Globo”.

André Gonçalves and Danielle Winits spend New Year’s Eve in a luxury hotel Image: Playback/Instagram

“Able to get a job”

After avoiding addressing the matter publicly for privacy, journalist Cynthia Benini stated that the ex did not need to go through the situation of even wearing an electronic ankle bracelet because he has talent and ability to work, even if it is outside television.

Cynthia Benini also reinforced that she had to seek justice due to lack of agreement with her ex and rebutted criticism that her daughter “is time to work”, noting that Justice determines that the father helps to pay for his son until the end of the states.

Cynthia Benini says André Gonçalves is able to work to pay his daughter’s pension Image: Playback/Youtube

Loss of job and political career

On July 5th, André Gonçalves returned to the spotlight for announcing that he joined the team of artists who will attempt a political career in 2022. He joined the Green Party (PV) and announced his pre-candidate for state deputy from Rio de Janeiro.

In a post on Instagram, he appears alongside Roberto Rocco and José Augusto Venda, members of the party’s National Executive, and communicates the followers of his new professional step.

“Today I become a pre-candidate for state deputy in Rio for the PV”, announced André Gonçalves.

The actor’s new challenge was announced shortly after he left the cast of the series “Impuros”, on Disney’s Star + platform. According to “O Globo”, he believes he lost the role, in which he would die in the first chapter of the plot, due to the repercussion of the case of non-payment of child support.

Due to pension, André Gonçalves launches pre-candidate for state deputy Image: Playback/Instagram

new prison

Last Friday (8), André Gonçalves was arrested and spent a night in detention at the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, for not paying the approximately R$ 350 thousand in pension. food. According to the lawyer, the artist is unable to pay the amount owed to his daughter Valentina Benini, the result of a relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini. The information is from the newspaper “O Globo”.

Now released, the actor must return to using an electronic anklet for the next 60 days and is unable to cross a minimum distance around his residence in Rio. The measure was criticized by the defense, which classified the determination as “counterproductive” because it prevents the famous from going out to work, which will make it even more difficult for him to pay off the debt.

The actor even tried to reach an agreement with his two daughters, proposing to pay R$ 1,200 to each of them, in addition to 10% of the total amount he received from each work. Valentina and Manuela, however, did not accept the proposal and left the case open in court.