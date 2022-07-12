Woman poses as 2nd victim of doctor arrested for rape

Doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) for the rape of a patient who was drugged. (Photo: Reproduction)

A second woman appeared at the São João Meriti Women’s Office, in Baixada Fluminense, to testify against the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra. He was arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) for the rape of a patient who was drugged and was undergoing a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart.

Relatives of a 23-year-old woman told police that she was also a victim of rape during a cesarean section performed at the same hospital on July 6. Her mother claims that her daughter came out of the procedure totally drugged and that she woke up only the next day at night.

According to the mother, the daughter woke up with a white substance on her neck. Initially, the family thought it was the result of some hospital procedure. When she watched the news on Monday and saw that the doctor had been arrested, she concluded that her daughter had also been a victim of rape.

In an interview with journalists, the second victim said she is outraged because the doctor would have taken advantage of a vulnerable moment to commit the crime. She stated that she wants the anesthesiologist to stay in jail for a long time and for other women to report him.

The family was already going through a difficult time, as the twins were born prematurely. One ended up dying and was buried this Sunday (10). The other is still in the NICU.

The mother said that Bezerra came to the operating room after the cesarean section and acted normally, as if nothing had happened. The patient’s husband was not allowed to accompany the surgery.

The anesthesiologist was arrested after health care workers filmed him putting his penis in the patient’s mouth during surgery. The case was revealed by TV Globo and the content of the videos was confirmed by the report.

According to the police, suspicious of the doctor’s attitude, nurses at the hospital decided to use a cell phone device to record what he did during surgeries.

Keep reading

The suspect was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, a crime that carries a penalty of 8 to 15 years in prison. In a note, the lawyer Hugo Novais, who defends the anesthesiologist, said that he will comment on the accusation after having access to the depositions and other evidence presented at the custody hearing.

In the images, the patient appears lying on the stretcher, unconscious. A sheet spread over two iron bars separates the other doctors, who perform the cesarean section, from Bezerra, who is standing next to the woman’s head.

At one point, he takes the penis out of his pants and puts it in the patient’s mouth, while looking to the sides several times. The violence goes on for about ten minutes. Finally, the anesthesiologist wipes the victim’s face and penis with a tissue.

Rape, Harassment and Sexual Harassment: What’s the Difference?

According to article 233 of the Penal Code, the rape it is any libidinous attitude that constrains someone, through violence or threat, to maintain sexual intercourse or allow other corresponding acts to be performed.

The regulation also provides for four different types of crime: simple, vulnerable, collective and corrective rape.

The letter also presents the penalty of six to ten years for those who commit the first crime. If the victim is over 14 years old, but less than 18, the prison term is 8 to 12 years. If you are under 14 years old, you can get 8 to 15 years of sentence, and if the crime is classified as collective or corrective, punishments increase from one to two thirds of the original.

Although many people confuse rape with harassment or sexual harassment, the crimes are not the same. See the differences below:

What is rape?

According to article 233 of the Penal Code, rape is any lewd attitude that constrains someone, through violence or threat, to maintain sexual intercourse or allow them to perform other corresponding acts.

It is worth mentioning that the letter presents four types of crime, namely, simple, vulnerable, collective and corrective.

The penalty can range from six to ten years for those who commit the first offense. If the victim is over 14 years old, but less than 18, the prison term is 8 to 12 years. If you are under 14 years old, you can get 8 to 15 years of sentence, and if the crime is classified as collective or corrective, punishments increase from one to two thirds of the original.

What is sexual harassment?

According to article 215 of the Brazilian Penal Code, the term sexual harassment refers to any sexual practice carried out without consent in order to satisfy one’s own lust or that of a third party.

In 2018, Law 13,718 came into force, and imposes a penalty of 1 to 5 years in prison for those who commit the crime.

What is sexual harassment?

According to code 216 of the penal code, harassment is any act that embarrasses someone in order to obtain a sexual advantage or favor, taking advantage of the agent’s status as hierarchical superior or ancestry inherent to the exercise of a position, job or function.

For sexual harassment, the letter provides for 1 to 2 years of imprisonment, which can be increased by up to 1/3 of the stipulated total if the victim is under 18 years of age.

How to report a rape?

It is worth mentioning that crimes have a deadline to be reported, the so-called “prescription”. If the crime prescribes, the law cannot judge or condemn a person. A rape victim can report the offense up to 16 years after the incident.

In addition, the victim can use the Women, Family and Human Rights whistleblower channel, through the telephone number 100. Or, use the Call Center for Women in Situations of Violence on 180.

The woman who suffers violence can also go to the Police Station or the nearest police station and report the crime in person.

from Folhapress