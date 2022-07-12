Worker can receive more than R$ 10 thousand with FGTS review

THE FGTS review (Service Time Guarantee Fund) is an old topic, but millions of workers are unaware of it. This is an action that establishes a new way of annually correcting the accumulated balance in linked accounts.

Millions of people who have worked formally since 1999 can apply for correction. See below for more details on the subject.

What is the FGTS review?

The action asks for the exchange of the index used to correct the balance of the FGTS, which currently does not follow inflation. The objective is to avoid monetary losses, since the interest granted is not enough to cover the rise in the price level.

The proposal is to use the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), both official measures of inflation.

The topic was the subject of a recent judgment by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in May this year, but ended up being left aside in the midst of the economic crisis. The reason is that the change should generate an impact of around R$ 401 billion, according to the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

How to request the review?

To request the correction, the worker must seek a social security lawyer to assist in the process. First of all, it is possible to calculate the value of the review for free, on the website https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br/.

It is worth remembering that all cases on the subject still depend on a decision by the STF. If the Court votes in favor of the workers, many people can receive amounts above R$ 10 thousand.