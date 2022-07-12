“Worst case in 21 years of profession”

Deputy Bárbara Lomba, who investigates the rape of a woman during labor in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, said the case is the “most appalling” seen during her 21-year career.

In an interview with the program Encontro, this Tuesday (12/7), Bárbara detailed the investigations against anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31 years old. He was denounced by employees of the public hospital unit, who filmed him putting his penis in the patient’s mouth during the cesarean section.

“I remembered the birth of my son. I transported myself into an operating room. I completely put myself in that woman’s shoes. I can say that, in 21 years of profession, it was the most terrifying scene I have ever seen. It is violence in a power relationship. This professional was responsible for this patient’s life. Because of her vulnerability and his position”, evaluates the delegate.

anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 4 Camera in the operating room captured the moment when Giovanni Quintella Bezerra puts penis in a woman’s mouth during a cesareanPlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 1 The doctor was in attendance at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart and takes a paper to clean the patient after the crimePlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 9 The professional was arrested shortly after the act of the camerasPlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 3 The man acts in the operating room without being noticed by the colleagues who are beside himPlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 5 He will answer for rape of vulnerablePlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 7 The nursing team was suspicious of Giovanni Quintela a month agoPlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 6 He raped patient alongside colleagues in the operating room Playback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 2 In the images it is possible to see Giovanni with his hand on the penis and on the patient Playback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 10 At all times the anesthesiologist looked to the sides during the actionPlayback / Video anesthesiologist rapes pregnant woman in RJ during childbirth 8 Doctor appears with hand on private parts during surgeryPlayback / Video 0

This Tuesday afternoon (7/12), Giovanni Quintella will go through the custody hearing at the Benfica prison. The delegate will also hear from the nursing staff who recorded the scenes, the doctor who was present during the surgery and a family member of the victim.

According to Barbara, two other possible victims of Giovanni went to the police to report alleged cases of rape. The policy has already requested the medical records of the victims to the hospital and is investigating the case.

Understand

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, was denounced by employees of the Hospital da Mulher, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, in the early hours of Monday (11/7).

Employees filmed the man putting his penis into the mouth of a woman who had just had a cesarean delivery. The crime lasts about 10 minutes and, at the end, the doctor takes a paper to clean the victim’s mouth. He was arrested in the early hours of Monday (11/7). Look:

The doctor had already participated in other surgeries throughout Sunday (10/7) and raised suspicions for his behavior and the amount of sedative he gave to pregnant women. He was arrested by the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti and charged with rape of a vulnerable person.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.