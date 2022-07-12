Xuxa opens the game, tells a spicy story and reveals who has the “biggest erection” at the time H: “It helps”

The presenter, who was present at the Bienal do Livro, in São Paulo, said that vegan men tend to perform “better in bed”

Xuxathe eternal ‘Rainha dos Baixinhos’, marked the childhood of many children in the 90’s/early 2000’s. Record TVwas present at the ‘More you’ this last Monday (11) and had a long chat with Ana Maria Braga, your personal friend. Among the various topics raised, the diva spoke about her daughter, Sasha Meneghel.

“I have an unusual relationship with Sasha. I spoiled my ass, they said I was going to spoil her, but she is sweet. If it’s a defect, I don’t see it. I love her completely. João (her son-in-law) was a request of mine. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, in love with God. It was my order. Mother’s request does not fail. I don’t want to push the envelope, but I’m ready to be a grandmother”said.

“I didn’t stop to show Sasha things, but she went looking. You’re very proud of it. She went through a phase where she didn’t want to be like her, but then she changed. It is a moment of great pride, passion”, he added. Before, a few days ago, Xuxa been in Book Biennialin Sao Paulofor the book launch “Mimi – The Cow Who Didn’t Want To Become Food”.

over there, meneghel had relaxed conversations with fans and journalists and said that vegan men tend to perform “better in bed”. The information was shared by ‘Maximum UOL’: “It helps men know they are more manly. It’s true, it’s something we can talk about because it’s proven”assured the artist.