‘Yes’ day in ‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora and Joaquim get married; photos | come around

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) was engaged to Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), but fell in love with Davi (Rafael Vitti) and almost married him. But it didn’t work out. Thanks to the rival’s frames, of course. But now, to try to save her honor and career, the dressmaker will finally say “yes” at the altar in “Beyond Illusion”. At the Tuesday, 12/07’s chapterwithout any conviction of what she is doing, Isadora will seal the union with Joaquim.
Spoiler Alert #12 Isadora and Joaquim are getting married!
In a hurry to shut up society that speaks ill of her, Isadora will decide to get married as soon as she finishes making her wedding dress. And it will be. But, already at the door of the church, the girl will have her first ordeal.
Davi tries to stop Isadora from marrying Joaquim at the church door in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Arriving by car with Matias (Antonio Calloni), Isadora will be approached by her true love. And David will make one last attempt to make her give up her marriage to Joachim.
“Don’t do that, Dorinha, I beg you. There’s still time to give up. Don’t marry him. You risk your life”, warns Davi.
Isadora will be hard on David and ask him to leave her alone.
“You are being selfish. You married Yolanda. If you really love me, let me try to be happy.”
“I will go. But know that I will never give up on you.”
Isadora will enter the church with Matias feeling sick in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
David will leave, and Isadora will enter the church, beautiful, arm in arm with her father. But the walk to the altar will not be easy for her. Dizzy, she will begin to see Davi instead of Joaquim and remember moments with her love. And at the time of “yes”, Isadora will stop…
Isadora will see Davi in place of Joaquim at the altar in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
“Isadora, you need to answer”, will press Joaquim.
Pressed, Isadora will say ‘yes’ to Joaquim at the altar in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
And almost automatically, Isadora will answer:
At this moment, Joaquim will give Isadora a kiss of relief, and the priest will seal their union.
Isadora and Joaquim at the altar in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
And now? Is there still a chance for David to win back his great love? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Isadora and Joaquim get married in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
12 Jul
Tuesday
Davi despairs with the disappearance of the documents, and Heloísa believes they are not with Joaquim. David reveals his true identity to Leonidas. Matias gives Olivia a book. Santa says that Inácio will be in charge of the casino audit. Giovanna supports Cipriano. Santa allows Emília to participate in the final of the radio contest. Joaquim and Isadora’s wedding day arrives. David begs Isadora to give up getting married. Isadora has a bad feeling. Davi believes that Yolanda has the documents. Isadora marries Joaquim.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
See when Joaquim told David that he would marry Isadora even after a rival discovered evidence against him:
Joaquim tells David that he will marry Isadora