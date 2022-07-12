‘You will hear about me’, said anesthetist who raped pregnant woman – National

Giovanni encourages and guides: ‘Always with your head held high and a smile. Because I do what I like. And today I’m here, reaping the fruits’ (photo: Social Networks/Disclosure)

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the act this Monday (11/7), after nurses at the hospital where he worked caught him raping a patient who was undergoing a cesarean section. The case was registered at the Hospital da Mulher of So Joo de Meriti, in Rio de Janeiro. In posts on Instagram, the doctor showed his routine in medicine with motivational posts, with his professional advances and positive messages. In one of them, he writes: “You will still hear about me”.

In the first post of the profile, Giovanni says that since he was little he always dreamed of being a doctor, and that the page would serve to “show some experiences in the life and day-to-day of the anesthesiologist and demystify that anesthesia is bad or scary and show the important role within of the surgical team”.

According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro (PCRJ), the doctor sedated the women excessively and, during the procedure, placed his penis in the patient’s mouth. The Secretary of Health of the State of Rio de Janeiro said, in a note, that it strongly repudiates the doctor’s attitude, and that it will collaborate with the investigation.

In the video rescued by PCRJ, the violence lasts 10 minutes. The patient is lying on the stretcher, already unconscious from the anesthesia. With the entire obstetric team present, on the left side of the sheet, the team operates on the pregnant woman. On the other side, Giovanni takes the penis out of his pants and puts it in the patient’s mouth. When he’s done, he wipes the pregnant woman’s mouth trying to erase evidence of the crime.

In photos of the anesthesiologists on social media, people angry with the case comment that they are disgusted and ask for justice. One of them wrote: “she must have even abused the babies”.

In another post, the rape suspect writes that “never too much knowledge, aphrodisiac wisdom”, while participating in an advanced life training in anesthesia, certified by the Brazilian Society of Anesthesiology (SBA).

In order to encourage followers who intend to continue in the same area of ​​anesthesia, Giovanni encourages and guides: “Always with your head held high and a smile. Cuz I do what I like. And today I am here, reaping the fruits.”

obstetric violence

Rape committed by the anesthesiologist is classified as obstetric violence, which when the woman is disrespected, without control of her autonomy, body or the reproductive process, which may manifest itself verbally, physically, or in this case, sexual, with unnecessary procedures or even prohibited.