Zack de la Rocha injured at Rage Against the Machine concert

Frontman Zack de la Rocha injured one of his legs during the second show of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement” reunion tour. The presentation was held in Chicago, United States, last Monday night (11).

Zack reportedly got injured while playing “Bullet in the Head”, the fourth song on the set. At the end of the song, as transcribed by Blabbermouth, he told the audience:

“I don’t know what happened to my leg now, but you know what? We’re gonna get on with this shit. Even if I have to crawl across this stage, we’re going to play for you tonight. We came a long way.”

See the footage below.

Zack de la Rocha hurts his leg

From there, the artist sang sitting on one of the speakers on stage. He even tried to get up a few times, but he couldn’t. At the end of the show, he had to be carried off stage.

Check out other videos from the show.

“Testify”

“Guerilla Radio”

“Bulls on Parade” (Zack de la Rocha still standing)

“Killing in the Name”

“Calm Like a Bomb” and “Sleep Now in the Fire”

“Public Service Announcement”

The “Public Service Announcement” tour kicked off last Saturday (9), with a show in East Troy, Wisconsin. It was the band’s first live performance in 11 years.

With only three unreleased albums released in the 1990s (in addition to the cover work “Renegades”, from 2000), the band based their repertoire on the most prominent songs from these three albums. The eponymous 1992 debut offered six songs, while “Evil Empire” (1996) had four representative tracks and “The Battle of Los Angeles” (1999) had five. A cover of Bruce Springsteen’s original “The Ghost of Tom Joad” completed the set.

Below you can see the complete repertoire.

bombtrack People of the Sun Bulls on Parade Bullet in the Head Testify (with Revolver intro) Tire Me (first time live since 2008) wake up Guerrilla Radio Without a Face (first time live since 2008) Know Your Enemy Calm Like a Bomb Sleep Now in the Fire War Within a Breath (first time live since 2008) The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover, first live since 2000) Freedom (with excerpt from Township Rebellion) Killing in the Name

Bringing Run the Jewels as the opening act, the band formed by Zack de la Rocha (vocals), Tom Morello (guitar), Tim Commerford (bass) and Brad Wilk (drums) already have dates scheduled until April 2023. Currently, the reunion tour has 51 confirmed performances in 12 countries in North America and Europe.

Rage Against the Machine in Brazil

Recognized source when it comes to international concerts in Brazil, journalist José Norberto Flesch announced that Rage Against the Machine will arrive in the country in December. The information has not yet been officially confirmed by the group.

If confirmed, it will be the band’s second tour of Brazil. The other took place in 2010, at the inaugural edition of the SWU festival.

