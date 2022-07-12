Zenit offers contractual improvements to Wendel and makes it difficult for Flamengo to negotiate with the midfielder | Venetian column



Wendel is in Flamengo’s sightsDisclosure / Zenit

Flamengo’s life in the negotiation to have Wnedel, from Zenit, is not easy. After hearing from the athlete’s representatives that the release clause granted by FIFA to players from teams from Russia and Ukraine will not be exercised, the red-black board also learned that the Russian team presented contractual improvements to the midfielder, such as salary appreciation and extension. contract, which expires in June 2025, for mid-2027.

Wendel does not want to exercise the loan clause because he understands that, in this way, he will leave Zenit’s back door and, if he returned to Zenit at the end of the loan, he might not have the mood to remain in the Russian team. Therefore, the player, at this moment, wants to transfer to another club with the release of the Russian team’s board.

So, in this way, the operation is treated as “very difficult, but not impossible” in Flamengo. Marcos Braz, one of the most excited about Wendel’s football, keeps trying and even got to talk to the athlete’s mother, with the intention of convincing the family that the Rubro-Negro project will do his career good.

At 24 years old and treated as the main name of the team in the season, Wendel has been at Zenit since the 2020/2021 season, after standing out for Fluminense and Sporting, from Portugal. The midfielder has been a Flamengo fan since he was a child, and the report even had access to records of the athlete with the Flamengo shield on a cap. (See below)