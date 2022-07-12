Zezé Di Camargo opens his heart and talks about the drama he experienced about his plan to be a father: “vasectomized”

Singer says he has to constantly rebut criticism he receives on social media and explains reasons for the delay in Graciele Lacerda’s pregnancy

During an interview with gossiping, program of SBT, Zezé Di Camargo spoke bluntly about a topic considered taboo For many: in vitro fertilization. In addition, the Vanessa Camargo’s father opened the heart about mean comments it has received since making public the information that want to have another child.

This time, Zeze plans to have an heir from his relationship with his current wife, influencer Graciele Lacerda. In the chat, the singer explained that the process for him to have another child is not so easy, because 12 years ago he had the surgical procedure that prevents a man from having children, the vasectomy.

“Everyone knows, there is a lot of evil today on social media. I’ve had a vasectomy for 12 years, and a lot of people think that someone who has a vasectomy can’t be a father anymore. Yes you can! [Mas]for a woman to get pregnant in this process, it is not as easy as in a normal sexual relationship”explained Zezé Di Camargo.

The couple tries to conceive through in vitro fertilization and Graciele did egg freezing, which guarantees peace of mind while waiting for the process for future dads. about that, the singer said: “[O processo] it takes time, sometimes it goes to the wrong place, so we are in that moment, I can be a father, she too [pode ser mãe]we already have several guard reserves, at the clinic, we are not worried about the time, when God gives us, it will be his will”he said showing patience in relation to the matter.