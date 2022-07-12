Zezé’s daughter discovers a sexually transmitted disease: Saco

According to the artist, the disease appeared in her first pregnancy.

camilla Camargo saw the spotlight on him since birth due to the success of his parents, Zeze and Zilu. On social media, she often shares her daily life and revealed the discovery of a disease.

In a video, the artist confessed to the appearance of sexually transmitted disease, cold sores.

Oral cold sores can be transmitted during oral sex and cause genital herpes. Also, the risk is higher when there are open wounds.

According to the actress, the sign of the infection was observed on Saturday, 09, due to “a drop in immunity”.

“I went months without recording. On the day of recording, what appears?”said Camilla Camargo on social media.

However, the artist did not let the illness stop her from working on her new project and made her recordings.

In addition, the heiress of Zezé Di Camargo revealed how the disease began. “In Joaquim’s pregnancy, I had herpes three times”she began.

FIGHT AGAINST DISEASE

In the sequence, Camilla Camargo admitted that she is bothered by herpes and takes extra care with her health.

“IT IS a bag. During Julia’s pregnancy, she appeared again. That’s why I take supplements, it’s very important to take care of immunity”, said the artist.

Camilla Camargo is the mother of Joaquim2 years old, and Juliaof 1, both from marriage with Leonardo Lessa.

CAMILLA CAMARGO SPEAKS ABOUT MOTHER

And speaking of the actress’ heirs, Camilla Camargo recently confessed that her mother, Zilu, was essential in raising the little ones.

Currently, Zezé Di Camargo’s ex-wife is living in the United States and hasn’t seen her family for two years.

“My kids couldn’t have better grandparents. My mother is in Miami, but even without her physical presence at the moment, she is very present in their lives.”said the actress, who continued:

“He is always talking by video, phone and, God willing, we will soon have this reunion”said the artist.