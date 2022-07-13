Today is the day of the now traditional campaign of livelo which offers up to 10 points per dollar spent on different partners! The offer – valid only this Tuesday (12) – gives you the opportunity to accumulate Livelo points at stores such as C&A, Hering, Le Lis and Samsung! all in all, 26 retailers are eligible for special accumulation.

Eligible partners

Check below the list of all partners that are eligible to earn up to 10 points per dollar spent:

how to enjoy

Below is an example of how to take advantage of the promotion when shopping at Hering:

Access Hering through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Hering”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase; At checkout, just add the coupon ‘LIVELO’ (without quotes) in the “discount coupon” tab; Ready! Your purchases will earn Livelo points.

Please note that, in this case, for your purchase to score on Livelo, it is necessary to add a discount coupon before payment. Remember, howeverthat the rules of accumulation vary and can be consulted in the banner of the partner within the Livelo website.

Important informations

Promotion is valid only today (12/07/2022);

The points will be credited to your account as informed in the Livelo regulation with the partner company;

The validity of the points is indicated in the Livelo regulation with the partner company.

Comment

The current campaign is a little less interesting than the last one we published. In any case, it continues to offer a wide range of partners and can be a good opportunity for you to increase your points balance on Livelo – especially if you were already looking for a product at participating stores.

Thinking of taking advantage? Offers are valid only today (12).

Click here to access the campaign page.