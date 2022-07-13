Today is the day of the now traditional campaign of livelo which offers up to 10 points per dollar spent on different partners! The offer – valid only this Tuesday (12) – gives you the opportunity to accumulate Livelo points at stores such as C&A, Hering, Le Lis and Samsung! all in all, 26 retailers are eligible for special accumulation.
☞ jump to…
Eligible partners
Check below the list of all partners that are eligible to earn up to 10 points per dollar spent:
how to enjoy
Below is an example of how to take advantage of the promotion when shopping at Hering:
- Access Hering through the Livelo website;
- Click on “Go to Hering”;
- Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase;
- At checkout, just add the coupon ‘LIVELO’ (without quotes) in the “discount coupon” tab;
- Ready! Your purchases will earn Livelo points.
Please note that, in this case, for your purchase to score on Livelo, it is necessary to add a discount coupon before payment. Remember, howeverthat the rules of accumulation vary and can be consulted in the banner of the partner within the Livelo website.
Important informations
- Promotion is valid only today (12/07/2022);
- The points will be credited to your account as informed in the Livelo regulation with the partner company;
- The validity of the points is indicated in the Livelo regulation with the partner company.
Comment
The current campaign is a little less interesting than the last one we published. In any case, it continues to offer a wide range of partners and can be a good opportunity for you to increase your points balance on Livelo – especially if you were already looking for a product at participating stores.
Thinking of taking advantage? Offers are valid only today (12).
Click here to access the campaign page.