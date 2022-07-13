2-year-old child dies in line for bed and case generates commotion in Florianópolis hospital

*The article initially stated that the child died on Tuesday (12). However, the death occurred in the early hours of Monday (11).

A two-year-old and four-month-old child died at Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital, in Florianópolis, in the early hours of Monday (11). She was waiting for a pediatric ICU bed due to a severe case of pneumonia.

According to the report to ND+ of a health professional from the hospital unit who prefers not to identify herself, the child’s condition worsened due to waiting in the emergency room for an ICU bed in the unit.

The professional said that the child’s death caused commotion among health professionals working at the hospital. Bettina Syendebak de Souza had her death confirmed by the SES (State Health Department) on Tuesday afternoon (12).

“The whole team was crying a lot. It is difficult and very sad. We are losing the children”, he lamented.

Search for service

According to the professional, Bettina’s family would have taken her to a UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Palhoça, in Florianópolis, four times. Faced with the girl’s condition, the family took her to the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital, where she was waiting in the emergency room for a place in the ICU.

The SES, on the other hand, states that “the patient arrived at the health unit in a very aggravated condition, and the team provided all possible care”.

According to the health agent, the child’s report showed pneumonia. When hospitalized on Sunday (10), she was also classified as a suspected case of Covid-19.

No psychology and social assistance service

The professional also stated that Joana de Gusmão Hospital is not offering psychology or social assistance services. According to this publication by Hospital SOS Cardio, the role of hospital psychology must take place due to the importance of the psychological dimension in the illness process.

“Such experiences are usually accompanied by emotional impacts on patients and families. Thus, they end up having implications for hospital routine, communication with health teams and recovery itself”, defends the publication.

On the offer, or not, of the psychology service in the hospital unit, until the publication of the report, the SES did not issue a response. The space remains open.

According to the professional, an anonymous complaint was made to the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina and to the SES ombudsman.

queue for beds

According to the SES, three patients are waiting for a pediatric bed in the state. They are up to 13 years old. Those waiting for an adult ICU bed are over 14 years old.

What does the SES say about the child’s death

“The Secretary of State for Health sympathizes with the family of the child who died at the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital and informs that the patient arrived at the health unit in a very serious condition, and the team provided all possible care. Due to the clinical condition, the child was taken directly to the red room and, despite efforts, died quickly”.