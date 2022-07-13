4 new rules were recently approved in Brazil

The food stamp now has more recent rules that began to apply in March 2022. The changes prohibit the granting of discounts when hiring companies that provide the benefit. In addition, it defines fines for companies that allow the use of the voucher for other purposes. See the other approved rules.

Without proper follow-up, workers’ food stamps were often used to purchase services that were not essentialas for the payment of plans of streaming, for example. Several points were reconsidered so that the benefit fulfills its real function among families.

Food voucher rules

The most recent rules implemented for food stamps were based on surveys carried out by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Destination for purposes other than food was considered fraud.

For this reason, companies must adopt more specific criteria for monitoring. Otherwise, they can be fined or even discredited. Therefore, they would be prevented from providing the food stamp service to others. The fine in such cases can reach R$ 50 thousand.

With the new rules, contracts already signed will have a period of 14 months to adapt. New ones must follow the changes in effect immediately.

Another important change was the end of discounts and compensation of values. In the understanding of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, workers paid more for this.

This was because the company that purchased the food stamps got a discount while the ticket supplier charged more fees. high of restaurants to compensate. In other words, the worker was the one who suffered the most.

And there’s more! Supermarkets and other businesses that accept vouchers are prohibited from selling any item to the worker through the benefit that is not food, as they are under penalty of fines.