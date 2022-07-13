5 deals to take advantage of on Amazon Prime Day US

THE amazon started today the Amazon Prime Day, a special day of offers on various products! We show here on the site how to take advantage of the best deals on Amazon Brazil. Now, we have selected 5 offers for you who want to take advantage of US promotions!

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime

As we talked about in this post, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime customers. In the US, subscription to the service costs $14.99 per month on the monthly plan and you can sign up by clicking here and enjoy 30 days free!

5 offer suggestions

Amazon Locker

If you would like to take advantage of any of these offers but are unable to receive them now, Amazon has an automated locker service located in hundreds of places in the US where they deposit the goods sold, called Amazon Locker. With it, you can pick up your purchases at the time that is most convenient for you – just using the electronic panel and the access code.

Learn more about how Amazon Locker works in this article.

Comment

For those who are planning a trip to the USA or are still currently in the country, this can be a great opportunity to purchase several discounted products.

If you are thinking of taking advantage of an offer, always remember to compare prices and conditions in Brazil, such as the possibility of winning cashback or accumulate points on your purchase.

Do you plan to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day? To become an Amazon Prime customer in the US click here

Amazon links in First Class Passenger are commissioned.