5 Easy Ways to Prove the Moon Landing Happened

July 20, 1969 was marked as the date on which there was “one small step for man, one great leap for humanity”, a phrase uttered by Neil Armstrong (1930-2012), the first man to walk on the moon. At the time, the historic feat was printed in all newspapers around the world, being a portrait of how technology advanced.

However, there were – and still exist – those who do not believe in the deed. Some conspiracy theories suggest that man’s landing on the moon was just a form of propaganda by the US government and that it was all done with movie effects. Even so, debunking these conspirators is not a difficult task. Here are six easy ways to prove that the moon landing really happened!

1. Samples of the Moon

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The simplest way to prove that humans have been to the Moon is by the evidence we brought back from this event here on Earth. This is only possible because astronauts collected moon rocks to be analyzed in the laboratory, something very different from anything we have on our planet.

Over the course of six Apollo missions that landed on the natural satellite, 380 kilograms of space rocks were collected — with the oldest being 4.5 billion years old. Moon rocks, in turn, are completely devoid of volatiles, chemical elements and low-boiling compounds found in the Earth’s crust and atmosphere.

2. Landing locations

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

To this day, it is still possible to identify on the surface of the Moon the places where each spacecraft of the Apollo mission landed. All these images were collected by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbit (LRO), an agency of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and published in 2011. Each photo beautifully illustrates the landing points of the Apollo 12, 14 and 17 lunar probes.

In addition, it is possible to see the path along which the crews walked. In 2012, it was NASA’s turn to publish more images of the former Apollo 11 landing site. Even if the photos were an attempt at forgery by the US agency, amateur astronomers have also reported sightings of Apollo mission remains on the lunar surface.

3. Appearance of the stars

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the conspiracyists’ main arguments is that there are no stars in the photos of the “alleged moon landings”. Since the Moon has no atmosphere, then we should be able to see a sky entirely lit by distant stars, right? However, it is necessary to consider some factors.

For example, there were several basic technological restrictions when photographing the Moon. With such a dark scene and objects so illuminated by the Sun, the aperture of the cameras should be minimal to be able to capture the probe and the astronauts in a clear and sharp way. That way, it would be impossible to capture any starlight in the background without the photograph being completely ruined.

4. Explorer vehicles

(Source: NASA/Disclosure)

Another proof that the moon landings really happened is that the explorer vehicles used by space agencies today are capable of capturing the same landscapes and scenes obtained by the astronauts of the Apollo missions decades ago.

The Japanese rover SELENE (Kaguya), for example, collected a sequence of images, which when assembled, illustrate the base of the Apennines – a mountain range in the north of the Moon -, the same that was seen in the Apollo 15 mission.

5. Flag fluttering

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most talked about facts in conspiracy theories that talk about the fake moon landing has to do with the supposed movement of the American flag that was placed on lunar soil. Footage from the time shows the United States (USA) pennant moving after it has been planted.

This, according to conspiracyists, would be evidence that wind would blow through the fabric — something impossible to happen on the Moon. However, the movement is simply caused by the disturbance caused when placing the pole on the ground, which would generate a ripple.

The US flag did not react to any wind and still remains raised thanks to wire strands placed inside the cloth so that it remains in an upright position, which it has assumed for decades.