9 Habits That Harm Your Teeth That You Might Not Know

Having a healthy smile goes beyond brushing frequently, flossing or visiting the dentist regularly, it is necessary to pay attention to certain habits that can sometimes compromise your dental health.

As is known, teeth play an important role in the beginning of the digestive process, and the lack of one of them compromises this function. In addition, having a healthy smile undoubtedly works as a business card, strengthens self-esteem and self-confidence.

For these reasons, taking care of oral health is important, but there are people who commit some behaviors that can affect their dental health in the long term and don’t realize they do it.

Habits that damage teeth

Always biting objects

Oral fixation, a term defined in psychology as the constant habit of always chewing something, can damage teeth, causing wear and even muscle pain.

Brush your teeth too hard

This habit is quite common, but it can be very harmful to teeth and gums, in addition to causing sensitivity and injuries, even more so if a brush with harder bristles is used.

Having bruxism (grinding or clenching your teeth)

It is a disorder that happens during sleep, in which the person involuntarily grinds or clenches their teeth, over time causes wear on the teeth, in addition to gum disease. Treatment is done using a mouth guard or through relaxation exercises.

use toothpick

While the intention is good, this habit can hurt your gums, leaving them susceptible to infection. In this way, it is best to avoid this product and give preference to floss.

Drinking too much soda or alcohol

The problem is not in the consumption itself, but in subjecting the teeth for a long time to such substances. Both alcohol and soda contain acidic substances that can erode tooth enamel.

make use of tobacco

Tobacco consumption (cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco) is harmful to gum and teeth health, as well as causing bad breath and increasing the chances of periodontal disease.

thumb sucking and nail biting

Children from the age of 5 years who suck their thumbs increase the risk of having misaligned teeth and, as they grow, this misalignment causes other more serious problems.

In the case of nail biting, this habit can cause jaw problems and teeth chips. Not to mention that the nails are ugly short.

Undergo undue aesthetic treatments

All treatment must be done by a trained and qualified professional, but mainly it is important to evaluate the real need for any procedure to avoid future problems.

Not visiting the dentist regularly

Visiting the dentist to perform cleaning and evaluation of the health of the teeth is important and preventive. Even if you believe your teeth don’t need any treatment, be sure to make a dental appointment at least once a year.