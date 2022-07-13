99 and BYD, Tesla’s rival, inaugurate transport by app via electric car in Brazil

The first electric car for transport by app will arrive in Brazil. This Tuesday (12), 99 (through the Alliance for Sustainable Mobility) and the Chinese manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) announced a partnership to bring the D1 EV vehicle to the country. BYD designed the model out of a collaboration with DiDi Chuxing (owner of 99). With this, the new car from the electric car maker – which has already surpassed Elon Musk’s Tesla – was tailor-made to meet the app market.

For now, the project is in the testing phase. There is only one vehicle commanded by a 99 driver in the city of São Paulo, but the idea is to bring more and more units in 2022. The app-specific electric car for trips comes with driver assistance technologies with high-standard safety settings such as adaptive cruise control and pedestrian collision warning. The design of the D1 EV has also been strategically thought out: sliding doors make it easy for passengers to board and disembark quickly, and ergonomics seek to improve drivers’ comfort during long driving journeys.