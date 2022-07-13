A balanced diet can contribute to brain health. know how

Photo: Publicity / Pexel





That eating well, prioritizing fresh, healthy and balanced foods brings a series of benefits to the body as a whole, many people already know. now that the food can contribute directly to the health of brainnot everybody.

According to nutritionist Dayanna Miranda Camizão, each organ of the human body depends on each other to perform its function in the best possible way. “So, in order to have an active brain health, at its best performance, we need to have a balanced diet. It is from this balanced diet that we will have balanced nutrient levels that are important for our entire immune system, which favors the protection of the our body against numerous diseases that can affect different systems, not just the brain”.

Dayanna highlights that the brain needs a series of nutrients to remain functional and efficiently. This is because the organ can be functional, however, present low efficiency if the body does not have adequate levels of essential nutrients to provide optimal functioning. Each organ has a demand for specific nutrients that are important for its performance.

“If we don’t do that, there is a lack of certain micronutrients that are important for our brain, which can be harmful to its basic activity, such as memory, motor skills or even favor the development of chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, which involve our neurological system”explained the expert.

How to consume vegetables and fruits to keep the brain strong

Each person has different nutritional needs. There is no one-size-fits-all formula. To find out how the body is working, first of all, it is necessary to carry out tests that indicate the levels of vitamins and mineral salts. With the result in hand, the nutritionist will tell you what needs to be done to adjust these rates.

In general, the most important thing is to prioritize the consumption of fruits, vegetables, vegetables. Carbohydrate and protein should not be left out. But in this case, in specific amounts. In a very simple way, the dish needs to be prepared, mainly, with nutrients and micronutrients present at the fair: fruits, leaves, seasonings, vegetables and legumes, for example.

The nutritionist still gives a good tip on how you should assemble your plate and to make no mistake, just serve yourself first with a good amount of salad. That’s right!

“Salads don’t necessarily have to be just lettuce or just raw; both raw and cooked salads can be prepared, because, in both aspects, the same food (such as carrots) can offer different nutrients in a single meal. on a plate that has half of it with the salad and its various complements, such as rice, beans, meat, among others, both for children and adults”detailed Dayanna.

Lutein, present in vegetables and fruits “turbine” the brain, says research

A study developed in the United States revealed that people who consume larger amounts of lutein have memory and reasoning sharper. The nutrient is a carotenoid found in specific foods and is not synthesized by our body. This means that we need to ingest it through food.

“We have studies that say that the brain has the highest concentration of lutein in the body. If we have a low consumption of foods that are sources of lutein, there is a decrease in lutein in the body; if there is a decrease in lutein in the body, there is a decrease in neuroprotection “, he pointed out.

And not just lutein, see? Also according to Dayanna, there are several other micronutrients that our body needs, since it is not able to synthesize it on its own. “Lutein has an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory function and, for our brain, it is a neuroprotector. The deficiency of lutein in our body is closely related to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other diseases that are associated with the nervous system “.

Where can she be found?

Generally, the nutrient is found in common foods in the population’s routine and easy to taste:

– Orange;

– Papaya;

– Broccoli;

– Cauliflower;

– Cabbage;

– Spinach;

– Egg;

– Corn.

And when it comes to caring for children’s food, the topic gains even more prominence. “When we think about children, it is not so difficult to include lutein in their diet. And, as we talk about the brain and child development, it is essential to include lutein in children’s diets, since they are in full growth and development phase, and the brain is in full swing”.

Understand the benefits for brain function

For the nutritionist, developing good eating habits from childhood contributes to the protection of the brain in adulthood and old age.

“It is necessary to take care from childhood so that good eating habits are ingrained, so that the child can consume foods that are sources of lutein so that we have a good level of carotenoid in the body to strengthen the level of neuroprotection and for the her old age is not with chronic diseases”, he concluded.

