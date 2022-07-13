A fridge will deliver lackluster results, according to Ativa – Money Times

the season of results of the second quarter of 2022 has already started in the United States, which suggests that disclosure in Brazil is also on the way.

THE Activate Investments is disclosing its bets for the new crop of corporate balance sheets. For the broker, the refrigerators will follow the trend of the first quarter and once again present positive numbers, with emphasis on the cattle. One company, however, will be left behind.

Although it expects a result with a recovery trend in the quarterly comparison, Ativa believes that the BRF (BRFS3) will deliver lackluster results.

Ativa projects a robust revenue expansion of the company, supported by the improvement in exports of birds for Asia and the Middle East. Margins should also recover, but they will still come under pressure, he assesses.

“Margins should show some recovery quarter by quarter, although they remain compressed due to the price of grains, the company’s main production cost, which remains at high levels, in addition to labor and energy costs, which are expected to increase in the quarter” , commented Sergio Berruezo and João Pedro Moreira Fontes, from the research team, in a report released this Tuesday (12).

in the case of JBS (JBSS3) and from Marfrig (MRFG3), the results should be satisfactory, even if the margins show a drop in the quarterly comparison.

The asset expects to see lower revenues and margins for the North American operations of the two companies due to the gradual reversal of the cycle in the cattle from United States. The South American operations should increase margins with the reversal of the bovine cycle in Brazil.

In the case of JBS, the broker estimates a slight recovery for the unit harvest, due to higher chicken exports. Margins, however, should remain under pressure amid a scenario of high grain prices and weak domestic consumption performance.

“Overall, we expect a result in line with that presented in the previous quarter”, comment Berruezo and Fontes about JBS and Marfrig.

The results of Minerva (BEEF3) should highlight the foreign market, given the increase in beef exports to the US and Asia.

Supported by the view of relatively more favorable beef supply, Ativa believes that the slaughterhouse will report slightly higher margins.

“Overall, we expect a better result than the one presented in the previous quarter”, complete the analysts.

Ativa has a buy recommendation for JBS and Minerva shares, with target prices of R$48.20 and R$17.20, respectively. Regarding Marfrig and BRF shares, the recommendation is ‘neutral’ and the stipulated prices are R$ 23.10 and R$ 17.20.

