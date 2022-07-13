Abegás hopes that delay in Petrobras pipeline will not affect price

Distributors are in the process of negotiating with the state-owned company, after 7 companies obtained injunctions to freeze readjustments

The delay in the works on the Route 3 project, which will drain and process pre-salt gas, should not affect the purchase prices of the input by distributors. This is what the director of Strategy and Market at Abegás (Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distributors) says, Marcelo Mendonça, in an interview with Power 360.

This Monday (July 11, 2022), Petrobras published a statement to the market stating that the works at the UPGN (Natural Gas Processing Unit) Polo Gaslub had been paralyzed. The unit is a kind of natural gas refinery, necessary to make the input marketable according to technical standards of composition.

The pipeline will increase the national gas supply by 18 million cubic meters of gas per day, theoretically reducing imports of LNG (liquefied natural gas), whose price has risen since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Mendonça says that the prices currently practiced by Petrobras have already been increased at a time of high gas thermoelectric generation, in the water crisis. Therefore, the eventual continuity of Petrobras’ import levels would not imply an increase in values.

At the beginning of the year, 7 distributors obtained injunctions against Petrobras to freeze the readjustments promoted by the state company. They are: Gasmig (MG), Naturgy (RJ), Sergás (SE), Algás (AL), SCGás (SC), Cegás (CE) and ESGás (ES).

“But the negotiation is comprehensive, it goes through all the distributors. In the event of another pricing, this adjustment to the contract will be passed on to all distributors, not just those that have lawsuits”, he stated.

He said, however, that Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) should be aware of the prices of Petrobras, which is a dominant agent in the market. “This issue of the delay of Route 3 is another variable that Cade has to investigate“, said.

According to him, the lack of a new deadline for the operation of the pipeline is worrying. Petrobras said in a statement that it would release a new date after “relevant assessments”.

The UPGN would be delivered in two phases in the 2nd half of 2022. Before the pandemic, the forecast was 2020.