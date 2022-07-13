Actress of “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” dies at 67







Photo: Publicity / Globo / Modern Popcorn

The comedian and voice actress Nádia Carvalho died on Monday (11/7), at the age of 67, days after suffering a stroke. She played the character Santinha Purity in the classic version of the humorous “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, on Globo, in addition to having dubbed several famous animations.

Daughter of actor Rafael de Carvalho, she came from the revue theater, having participated in several shows in the 1970s, and began to stand out on TV in the following decade, in participation in the “Chico Anysio Show”.

Nádia ended up accompanying Chico Anysio in transforming the painting “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” into a program in the 1990s. Her character, Santinha Pureza, was abused by her husband, but she answered all questions with the catchphrase “Mas eu likestcho!”.

In real life, she had a six-year relationship with Nizo Neto, son of Chico Anysio, who also worked at “Escolinha” in the role of Ptolomeu.

The artist participated in several other Globo programs, including two versions of the children’s “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo”, episodes of “Caso Verdade” and the humorous “Zorra Total”.

In addition to her work as an actress, Nádia has had a successful career as a voice actress. Among her most remarkable voiceovers are Edna Moda from “The Incredibles”, Sid’s grandmother from “Ice Age” and Dexter’s mother from “Dexter’s Laboratory”. In addition, she voiced the witch grandmother in the Brazilian animated series “Historietas Assombradas”, which became a movie in 2017.