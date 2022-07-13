“Afraid of losing”; Xavi says ‘yes’ and R$55MI separates Palmeiras’ starter’s trip to Barcelona

There is no denying that the focus of the palm trees is uniquely and exclusively in beating São Paulo next Thursday (14), with a score necessary to guarantee classification in the Copa do Brasil and stay alive in another competition this season. The team led by Abel Ferreira lost in the first leg by 1 to 0, that is, they know that the task will not be easy, but they trust in the potential and in the retrospect.

Away from the pitch, the board wants to help in every way possible in the search for success in 2022, so much so that it has already opened its pockets and announced some signings, which should debut soon. Market search is not finalizedeven more knowing that Gustavo Scarpa will not stay at the end of the year, that is, a replacement will be the priority at the moment.

Another one that may soon change airs is Danilo, absolute titleholder and who was called up by Tite. Among several stakeholders, Barcelona has become the one who most wants to reach a happy ending, as they are afraid of losing the steering wheel to the competitionwhich is big, involving giants of world football and with financial power.

However, according to the “UOL Esporte” portal, the Spaniards have intensified technical observations and opened up conversations on several fronts in recent weeks, in order to surround the 21-year-old player and his staff, keeping away other possible interested parties. To receive a “yes” from Verdão, the Catalans would accept that shirt 5 leaves Brazil only at the end of 2022.

With Monaco, from France, also gaining strength, Barça wants to solve the main pending issue at the moment: the values. The Palmeiras ace has a release clause of 100 million euros (R$ 545 million), but the internal assessment is that a proposal around 35 million euros (R$ 190 million) can convince. However, the team led by Xavi would be willing to pay around 25 million euros (R$ 136 million), approximately R$ 55 million less, which has been blocking a positive response.