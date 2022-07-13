After approval in the 1st round of the PEC Kamikaze, Lira suspends the session







The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira Photo: Paulo Sergio/Agência Câmara/Estadão

THE Chamber of Deputies approved in the first round the basic text of the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) Kamikazewhich boosts social benefits on the eve of the elections and creates a state of emergency, on the night of this Tuesday, 12th. The proposal had 393 votes in favor and 14 against.

During the vote on the first highlight of the PEC, which determines the creation of a state of emergency in Brazil, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lirasuspended the session and declared that the Federal Police (PF) was on its way to the plenary to investigate the technical problem with the electronic voting system, which prevented at least 30 deputies from registering their vote.

Voting will resume on Wednesday, the 13th.

Earlier, Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied yet another request to suspend the PEC proceedings.

Understand the PEC

Articulated by Palácio do Planalto with the government’s base in Congress, the PEC increases Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 per month and grants a truck driver allowance of BRL 1,000 per month and a taxi allowance of BRL 200, between other benefits, with a total cost of R$ 41.25 billion outside the spending ceiling – the rule that limits the growth of government expenses to the inflation of the previous year.

Brazil aid

Extension of the program to eligible families on the date of enactment of the constitutional amendment with an extraordinary monthly increase, for five months, of BRL 200.00 between August 1 and December 31, 2022. The spending limit is BRL 26 billion. The text prohibits the use of money for any type of institutional advertising.

gas voucher

Payment of one to one additional extraordinary installment of 50% of the average national reference price for the 13 kg cylinder up to a limit of R$ 1.050 billion. A maximum of 5% of this amount is intended for operationalization and the technological updating necessary for the granting of this benefit, including the amounts essentially necessary for the implementation of the benefit. Additional payment between July 1st and December 31st, 2022.

trucker bag

Granting of an aid of R$ 1 thousand between July 1 and December 31, 2022 to Autonomous Cargo Carriers duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022. Cost of up to BRL 5.4 billion.

Taxi allowance

Granting of benefit between July 1 and December 31, 2022 to taxi drivers, duly registered until May 31, 2022. The expense is limited to the limit of R$ 2 billion and the benefit amount was not retained.

With information from Estadão Content.