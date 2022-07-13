After removal, Datena’s health status is updated | famous

Datena left a lot of people worried this weekend revealing that he tested positive for Covid-19. The presenter needed medical help and, therefore, ended up being admitted to Hospital Sírio Libanês. Through his social networks, the Band contractor regretted the diagnosis and even made an alert: “Even with four doses of vaccine and always wearing a mask, I did not escape the disease. Do not play with that! Wear a mask and get vaccinated”.

Receiving proper care, the health framework from Datena It has been updated. Right at the beginning of “Brasil Urgente” this Monday (11), reporter Lucas Martins, who was chosen to replace the journalist in charge of the Band news program, tried to explain to viewers why he was in Datena’s post: “You who follow Brasil Urgente must be looking at the television and saying: ‘Wow, Lucas Martins on a Monday?’ You’re not used to it, right? Date did not test positive for Covid”it started.

“It’s more or less that story: it’s a hell of a pandemic time. Who has escaped unscathed so far, it’s like that war, right? The bombs falling, the guy dodging and this time, it was Datenão’s turn”, he said, who then commented on the state in which the titular presenter of “Brasil Urgente” is. Lucas Martins also said that the band’s contractor had already been showing symptoms of the disease since the week before the diagnosis.

“Date is not fine, not bad, he is fine. You saw it on Friday, he had a not very nice voice, but he is with the best doctors, with Dr. Kalil and Dr. David Uip, he is accompanied by the best doctors, with Dr. Kalil and Dr. David Uip , is monitored by the best possible”, said the reporterwhich did not nail when the presenter will resume his professional commitments.