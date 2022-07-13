After supporting Lula, Anitta calls Marina Silva a “dream president”

posted on 7/12/2022 11:07 PM / updated on 7/12/2022 11:10 PM



Marina and Anitta have already exchanged caresses on social media, especially after the singer started to denounce attacks on the environment, the former senator’s area of ​​activity – (Credit: Disclosure/Marina Silva and Reproduction/Instagram @anitta)

The day after declaring her vote for Lula (PT), singer Anitta returned to talk about politics and called former senator Marina Silva (Rede) the “dream president”. The two have already exchanged cuddles and compliments on social media.

On Twitter, the former senator shared a video of Anitta reciting a poem written by her. “It is an honor to see and hear my poem recited by great Brazilian artists and relevant personalities of our society,” she wrote.

For me, it is an honor to see and hear my poem recited by great Brazilian artists and relevant personalities of our society (first version is fixed in the feed), I was very happy to receive this excerpt recited by you @Anitta Thanks! pic.twitter.com/erPCgaiTaU — Marina Silva (@MarinaSilva) July 12, 2022





Affff my dream president — Anita (@Anita) July 12, 2022





In response, Anitta called her the “dream president”. On Monday (7/11), the carioca used social media to declare her vote for Lula in this year’s presidential elections, and said that the decision was made after the assassination of PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio Arruda, killed by a bolsonarista. last Saturday (9/7).

On the occasion, Anitta said that she will fight “for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections”.

Marina and Anitta have already exchanged caresses on social media, especially after the singer began to denounce attacks on the environment, the former senator’s area of ​​expertise.

Last May, Marina offered solidarity to Anitta after the singer revealed that she was receiving threats for denouncing the destruction of the Amazon. “Defending a cause for the love of life, beauty and the planet are attitudes that intolerant people do not accept”, wrote Marina.