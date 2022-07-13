Agreement between BNDES and Sebrae creates fund for small businesses

The National Economic and Social Bank (BNDES) and the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) sign today (12) a technical cooperation agreement for the creation of a guarantee fund aimed exclusively at credit operations involving individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro and small businesses. Several financial institutions are expected to act as partners in the initiative. The expectation is that the financing will initially leverage around R$ 4.5 billion, and may reach up to R$ 15 billion.

Guarantee funds are created to reduce the risk of financial institutions’ credit operations. Named BNDES FGI Sebrae, the new fund should be available nationwide from December 2022. According to the agreement, BNDES and Sebrae will initially contribute R$ 150 million each. This amount can be increased to R$ 500 million.

The agreement also provides for other services. Individual microentrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of micro and small companies may receive guidance from Sebrae, through the Assisted Credit program. The initiative involves access to diagnostics, digital tools, content, training and consultancy with the aim of reducing the risk of default and increasing the financial sustainability of the business.

The BNDES will make its management platform available for the operation of the new fund. It is a fully digital system used by dozens of partner financial institutions, through which more than BRL 100 billion in credit operations has been made possible.