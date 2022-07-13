Alchemy recipes are lab tested and work

Advanced Materials

With information from the University of Bologna – 07/12/2022

Clay crucibles inside a kiln while replicating an ancient alchemical recipe.

[Imagem: University of Bologna]

Laboratory tested alchemy

Can alchemy be described as a protoscience? Do ancient texts, with obscure formulas and procedures, describe mystical rituals and allegorical visions or instructions for performing actual scientific experiments? More generally, can alchemy be considered the predecessor of chemistry?

A group of scholars from the University of Bologna in Italy, made up of philologists, historians of science and, of course, chemists, tried to answer these questions. To this end, they not only revived and studied in detail ancient alchemical texts, but also put the procedures described in these texts into practice in the laboratory.

The results, bringing recipes back to the laboratory that had not been put into practice for centuries, impressed even the team itself: They discovered chemical processes that modern science did not know about.

The research focused on one of the most fascinating elements in the history of alchemy: Mercury. In fact, its unique chemical and physical properties caught the attention of ancient alchemists, who conceived of it as a common constituent of all metals. Notably, several ancient sources outlined procedures for extracting mercury from the mineral cinnabar (HgS, or mercury sulfide).

Beginning with the earliest records, which appear in the classic writings of Theophrastus (Ancient Greece, 372 BC) and Vitruvius (Rome, 50 BC), scholars have analyzed texts by various founders of alchemy: Papyri dating back to Greco-Roman Egypt, first centuries of the common era, a series of recipes attributed to Democritus (Ancient Greece, 300 BC) and the texts of the alchemist Zsimus of Panpolis (Egypt, 300 AD).

These documents were studied in Greek and Syriac and, in some cases, translated for the first time into modern languages.

Result of a cold mercury extraction reaction: By grinding cinnabar with copper powder in a mortar, the formation of mercury in the form of droplets is obtained.

[Imagem: University of Bologna]

forgotten chemical routes

The recipes and procedures found in the texts were then reproduced in the laboratory, with modern tools, following the instructions to the letter. The results were really surprising.

“Laboratory work has revealed an unexpected variety of mercury extraction methods. Some of them have never been addressed by modern chemistry,” said Professor Lucia Maini, one of the study’s authors. “We trace the origins of mechanical chemistry [ou mecanoqumica] from texts dating back to the 4th century BC, when Cinnabar began to be used in copper piles to extract mercury. Later, experiments continued with other metals such as tin and lead.”

Laboratory experiments also revealed the central role of iron in sublimation extraction procedures, that is, the process of transforming a substance from a solid to a gaseous state.

In addition, ancient recipes also revealed the use of unexpected and evocative substances such as natron, a mineral (hydrated sodium carbonate) with a supposed “purifying” value, intrinsically linked to the culture and religion of ancient Egypt. Cinnabar’s reaction to natron was thus “rediscovered” and tested in the laboratory.

The experiments strictly followed the recipes found in ancient alchemical texts.

[Imagem: Marianna Marchini et al. – 10.1073/pnas.2123171119]

disbelievers of knowledge

“Today, there seems to be a dangerous dichotomy in relation to science, between people who believe in it and those who don’t. This insidious polarization loses sight of the foundation of science: The long road to experimental research,” commented Professor Matteo Martelli, member team’s. “Our research retraced one of these paths and showed that chemistry can claim a history of millennia, which was left in oblivion. Furthermore, it can bring back to the laboratory techniques and procedures that for centuries remained outside the spaces where scientific knowledge is currently generated. and tested.”

