Aline Borges explains that she disowned her twin brother because of blackness

Success in Pantanal with the character Zuleica, Aline Borges talks about social issues in the serial and also in her real life. Its production core is entirely made up of black actors, an idea by author Bruno Luperi.

Despite being very engaged in social issues, the actress revealed that it was not always like this. In an interview with Quem, Aline says that in her youth, she wanted to change who she was and came to hide her origins. “At the age of 22, I almost had a nose job to get it smaller,” she explained.

“When I was a child, my mother used to put a clothespin on my nose to make it thin. This is violence that leaves marks. My mother did not do it knowing it was violence. She was not aware of it. I denied my twin brother because I was ashamed of his blackness, of our blackness. This is very cruel. I gave him the wrong school address because I was ashamed of that black brother arriving at the school door”, she revealed.

In Pantanal, Aline plays the second wife of Tenório, played by Murilo Benício, and is the mother of three: Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Caue Campos): “The Bruno Luperi, our author, is a conscientious and anti-racist man. He chose to bring this black family together to discuss issues that are more than urgent.”

Tenório (Mirulo Benício) with his second family: his partner Zuleica (Aline Borges) and their children, Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Roberto (Caue Campos) and Renato (Gabriel Santana) Image: Globo/João Miguel Júnior

Inclusion is important, and it is increasingly common in new productions. But Aline believes that black actors still have a long way to go: “It’s a fight that still needs to be debated a lot so that we can make progress there. Maybe my granddaughter will see progress that I haven’t seen, that my daughter didn’t see it… Unfortunately, we don’t have a government that understands the need to expand awareness of embracing the anti-racist struggle. Structural racism is very well rooted. A lot of people say it’s not racist and that our fight is mine -mi-mi. As long as there are people thinking this way, the fight becomes even slower. Anti-racist education is important from childhood so that we have human beings aware of the need for transformation”.

Aline is married to actor Alex Nader, together they have a 10-year-old daughter. And despite having a successful career, the actress revealed that the family has already gone through financial difficulties and almost accepted to participate in a reality show for couples, but had to decline the invitation to act in the film Alemão 2 “Living art in Brazil is really for the strong, it’s for those who have the resistance in their DNA”.